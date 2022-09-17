The celebrities that supposedly support QPR

Though this season has not all been plain sailing for QPR, they sit just back from the top six ahead of this afternoon’s Championship clash with Stoke City.

That’s hugely impressive given they changed manager in the summer with Mick Beale leaving his role as Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa to replace Mark Warburton in the Loftus Road dugout.

His side are not yet the finished article but there are reasons to be cheerful for Hoops fans and if they can keep making progress, this could be a very exciting season indeed.

Should the R’s keep pushing for a play-off place, it would be no surprise to see some famous faces around W12.

Today, we’ve highlighted the celebrities that supposedly support the west London club…

Bill Bailey

Actor, comedian, and musician Bill Bailey is a household name in British TV – particularly following his Strictly Come Dancing triumph.

He’s also a big fan of the R’s and has never shied away from declaring his love for the club.

Pete Doherty

The Libertines frontman Pete Doherty is an avid R’s fan and even created a fanzine in his youth.

Doherty’s band have returned recently and he’ll no doubt be hoping that his football team can follow suit by making their way back to the top flight.

Ashley Giles

2005 Ashes legend Ashley Giles was born less than 30 miles from Loftus Road.

The England cricketer, whose left-arm spin was vital in helping the Three Lions beat the Aussies and regain the Ashes in that famous summer, is well known to be a Hoops fan.

Shane Richie

Surely one of Albert Square’s most familiar faces, actor Shane Richie is most famous for his role as Alfie Moon in Eastenders, which he has returned to recently.

Richie is believed to be a supporter of the R’s.

Robert Smith

The Cure lead singer Robert Smith is another famous musician that loves the Hoops.

Smith followed his father and brother into R’s fandom while he started going to Loftus Road during the Rodney Marsh era.

Alex Tudor

The second England cricketer on this list, Alex Tudor’s time in a Three Lions shirt may have been shorter than Giles but he was a true entertainer.

Tudor was born in Kensington and has expressed his love for the west London club in the past.