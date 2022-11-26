The celebrities that supposedly support QPR – Ever seen one at a game?

QPR have made a strong start to the 2022-23 season as they adjust to new manager Mick Beale.

At the time of writing, the Rs sit just outside the play-offs, and that’s very impressive when you consider that Beale is in his first managerial role after being Steven Gerrard’s assistant coach at both Rangers and Aston Villa.

His team is nowhere near the finished article, but there are plenty of things that have happened this season that should please Hoops fans, and if they can keep making progress, this season has all the potential to have an exciting ending.

If success on the pitch for QPR should continue, then it may not be a surprise that we see some famous celebrities turning up at Loftus Road.

Here at FLW, we have taken a look at the celebrities that supposedly support the Championship team…

Shane Ritchie

Famously known for his role as Alfie Moon of Eastenders, Shane Ritchie recently returned to his role after a spell away from the set after featuring in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Ritchie is believed to be a QPR fan.

Bill Bailey

Bill Bailey is best known as an actor, comedian, and musician who has appeared frequently on television. He will also be known for participating in and winning Strictly Come Dancing not so long ago.

Bailey is also a big fan of the London club and has never been shy about showing how much the club means to him.

Ashley Giles

The former England cricketer was born less than 30 miles from QPR’s ground. Giles played for his country over 100 times, and he is a well-known QPR supporter.

Dennis Wise

This might come as a shock, but despite playing for QPR’s local rivals Chelsea, the ex-England midfielder grew up near the stadium and supported the Rs growing up as a child.

Alex Tudor

The second England cricketer on this list, Alex Tudor’s time in a Three Lions shirt may have been shorter than Giles but he was still an entertainer while playing.

Tudor was born in Kensington and has gone on to express his love for the west London club in the past.