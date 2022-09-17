The celebrities that supposedly support Preston North End

Preston North End appear to be on the cusp of an exciting era under Ryan Lowe at Deepdale with the Lilywhites showing a lot of promise at the start of the Championship season.

North End have flirted with the play-offs at times in recent years, particularly in their time under Alex Neil, and though possibly still a season or two off, the club look well placed to keep progressing with the former Bury and Plymouth Argyle manager at the helm.

Key man at the top of the pitch Emil Riis stayed put despite transfer interest in the summer window, and supporters will be hoping that the Dane can begin to fire in the attacking third to make up for lost time at the start of the campaign.

Here, we have taken a look at three celebrities that supposedly support Preston…

Andrew Flintoff

The former England cricket captain turned boxer and TV personality Andrew Flintoff is a Preston supporter.

The 44-year-old, sometimes better known as Freddie Flintoff, took 226 wickets for England at test level, and was a key player for his country as they won the Ashes on home soil in 2005 and 2009.

Mark Lawrenson

Former Liverpool defensive stalwart Mark Lawrenson hails from Preston and is a Lilywhites supporter.

The 65-year-old has dabbled as a football pundit over the years and has most recently been well known for weekly Premier League predictions.

Lawrenson went on to manage Oxford United and Peterborough United after hanging up his boots in the late 1980s.

Kevin Kilbane

Former left sider Kevin Kilbane came through to youth system at Preston North End and is a supporter of the club.

The 111-time Republic of Ireland international was born in Lancashire, and post-retirement from his playing career Kilbane has worked in the football broadcasting industry on radio and television.