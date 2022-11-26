The celebrities that supposedly support Preston North End – Ever seen one at a game?

Preston North End are one of English football’s most historic clubs, but they are surrounded in the North West by a lot of big outfits.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are all within an hour of them, which sometimes hinders their ability to get people through the gates, with some of the city’s population choosing the glory of the Premier League to follow instead.

Despite this, they have quite a few famous faces who have decided to follow the Lilywhites over the years.

Let’s take a look at some of those individuals – have you ever seen any of them at a match? Let us know!

Freddie Flintoff

Preston born-and-bred, Flintoff graced Deepdale in his early years growing up before becoming one of England’s best ever all-rounders.

In the years since he discovered fame, Flintoff did attend Manchester City matches and has sported their shirt, but when it comes to his real allegiences, they are with North End.

The last few years though has seen Flintoff attend more often with his sons and his father, and he appeared on Sky Sports before North End played Liverpool last season briefly as a pundit.

Stu Bennett

The name that Bennett is best known as is Wade Barrett – the WWE wrestler who started to make his name around 2010.

Born in Preston but having moved to Cardiff at an early age, Bennett is a staunch North Ender and whilst his schedule doesn’t often let him return to the UK, he is a follower from afar and regularly tweets about the club.

He was a guest of honour for a match against Walsall in 2013 and in 2015 he brought PNE players out at a WWE show in Manchester as backup!

Mark Lawrenson

Another born-and-bred Prestoner, Lawrenson played for the club in his early years before going on to bigger things, namely with Liverpool.

Since his retirement though and move into punditry, Lawrenson is a regular at Deepdale, often attending in a corporate box to show his support for his local side that he has never left behind.

Steve Borthwick

The first man in the list to not be born in Preston, Borthwick’s birthplace is actually Carlisle, but he attended Hutton Grammar School – just six miles away from Deepdale – and played for Preston Grasshoppers before his professional Rugby Union career began.

England’s captain between 2008 and 2010, Borthwick has admitted in recent years that his dream as a kid – and still as an adult – was to play for PNE!

Kevin Kilbane

Kilbane was another Preston-born youngster to occupy the terraces as a child, and he became a £1 million sale for the Lilywhites in 1997 when heading to West Brom.

The left-sided player had a successful career in the Premier League and Championship, as well as internationally for the Republic of Ireland, but has occasionally tweeted about the Lilywhites and still follows from afar.

Scott Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald probably should be a world champion boxer right now, but his career has never recovered since hitting the heights of becoming British super-welterweight champion in 2019.

‘The Mad Man’ has hit some brutal lows in recent years, but has often been seen attending PNE matches in the past and sports the club crest on his ring gear.