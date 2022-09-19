The celebrities that supposedly support Portsmouth FC

Things are going well for Portsmouth this season so far, with them one of the few remaining EFL teams with an unbeaten record in the league still intact.

Pompey are joint-top of the Sky Bet League One table alongside Ipswich Town and will be starting to hope this season can be the one where they finally return to the Championship, though there is still a very long way to go.

Fans will be cheering them on, then, and some celebrity faces will be among that support as well.

Here, we look at three celebrity Portsmouth fans who will be hoping the club is going to have a year to remember…

Will Ferrell

Hollywood A-lister Will Ferrell has been spotted at Fratton Park and is supposedly a follow of the club.

The actor, who has starred in films such as Elf, Stepbrothers and Anchorman, attended Portsmouth’s clash with Tranmere Rovers at the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

The legendary film star was then brought into the dressing room at full time and we’ll have to see if he returns to Fratton Park at some point.

Ian Darke

Sports broadcaster Ian Darke is certainly a big Portsmouth fan.

Darke was considered as part of Sky’s “Big Four” commentators alongside Martin Tyler, Alan Parry and Rob Hawthorne, and to this day, remains in the profession.

The Pompey fan now works with BT Sport, covering the Premier League and the Champions League.

Fred Dinenage

Not only is Fred Dinenage a great fan of the club, he was also once a member of the Board of Directors from 1998 to 2007.

Despite being born in Birmingham, the former broadcaster went to school in Portsmouth where his love for the club began.

At 79-years old, Dinenage is still very open about his relationship with the club and enjoys doing interviews talking about Portsmouth.