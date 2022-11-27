The celebrities that supposedly support Portsmouth FC – Ever seen one at a game?

It looks as though Portsmouth may be facing an uphill battle if they are to win automatic promotion from League One to the Championship this season.

Despite a strong start to the campaign, Danny Cowley’s side are now 12 points adrift of the top two, and a point outside the play-offs.

Among the many Pompey fans who will be hoping the Fratton Park outfit can turn things around in the second half of the season, are a number of famous faces who supposedly lend their support to the club.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the celebrities who supposedly support Portsmouth, but have you ever spotted any of them at Fratton Park.

Ian Darke

One familiar voice, if perhaps not face, to many football fans, who is a supporter of Portsmouth, is Ian Darke.

A veteran commentator, Darke can often be found lending his voice to BT Sport’s coverage of English and European football, but has also spoken in the past, about his love of following Pompey.

Anya Shrubsole

Another name with strong connections to the sporting world who is a follower of Portsmouth, is cricketer Anya Shrubsole.

The right-arm bowler, who was part of England’s victorious 2017 Women’s World Cup side, is also a follower of the Fratton Park club, thanks to her dad, who was born in the city.

Tommy Boyd

Boyd is another familiar name who is a follower of the Portsmouth, with the broadcaster having appeared on a range of television and radio – including 5Live and TalkSport – shows over the years.

Away from that work, Boyd is another who is said to be well known for his support of the Fratton Park club.

Fred Dinenage

Another long serving broadcaster, Dinenage enjoyed a long career as a reporter and newsreader with ITV, that earned him an MBE for services to broadcasting.

He is also a passionate Portsmouth fan, and has previously even held a role on the club’s board of directors between 1998 and 2007.

Will Ferrell

Perhaps one of the biggest names that any club can claim to have support them, legendary actor Will Ferrell is a supporter of Portsmouth.

The connection comes after Ferrell watched the club beat Tranmere during the 2019/20 season before meeting the team, after being invited to a game by Pompey owner and Walt Disney CEO Michael Eisner.