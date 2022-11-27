The celebrities that supposedly support Plymouth Argyle – Ever seen one at a game?

It’s been a brilliant start to the season for Plymouth Argyle in League One.

Having missed out on a play-off place on the final day of last season, the Pilgrims look like a side with no interest in finishing just in the top six, instead looking strong contenders for automatic promotion.

If they were to achieve that, of course, Plymouth fans everywhere would be sent into celebration, including these famous names that are supposedly supporters of the club.

Josh Widdicombe

One famous face you may have seen at Home Park throughout the years is comedian, actor and presenter Josh Widdicombe.

Widdicombe is notable for appearing on Channel 4’s The Last Leg show, as well as Mock the Week previously.

One thing you may not know is that Widdicombe previously worked as a sports journalist at the Guardian before turning to stand up.

His love of Plymouth Argyle has been made clear on social media and on television at times throughout the years.

I spent a day with Plymouth Argyle, met manager Ryan Lowe, met Pilgrim Pete, the lot! Best of all we beat Newport! Green Army! https://t.co/jXFTfEXHXk — Josh Widdicombe (@joshwiddicombe) February 26, 2020

Chris Wood – “Woody”

Originally from Plymouth, another fan of the Pilgrims is Bastille drummer Chris Wood, also referred to as “Woody”.

Woody’s support of the club has been quite public over the years and he even met up with Chairman Simon Hallett whilst on tour with the band back in 2019.

In 2021, Woody also reflected on the club’s administration, telling PlymouthLive: “They’re absolutely flying. It’s the ten year anniversary of coming out of administration so we spent the ten years going from total deletion to doing so well now is incredible.

“I’m very grateful to still have a club to follow, to be honest.”

Greg Searle MBE

Former Olympic rower and gold medalist Greg Searle is another famous face that supports Plymouth Argyle.

Like the others on this list, the 1992 Barcelona Olympics gold medalist’s support of the club has been well publicised over the years.

Great to get a look at the new @Only1Argyle away shirt. #IFeelLikeABrazilian pic.twitter.com/CTL0y8F9Pa — Greg Searle (@GregSearle2012) July 17, 2014

Indeed, in 2014, he even helped launch the club’s away kit.

PlymouthLive even state that once, Searle was even invited to deliver a pre-match team talk to the squad by former boss Carl Fletcher.