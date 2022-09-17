The celebrities that supposedly support Norwich City

Norwich City have started the new Championship season well and are sitting nicely in the automatic promotion places going into the upcoming international break.

Dean Smith’s side have gone on a winning run that has propelled the club to the top end of the second division table, despite a winless opening three fixtures to the campaign.

The Canaries will be hoping to maintain this form into a busy October schedule as the league draws ever closer to the mid-season pause caused by the winter World Cup.

But for now, let’s take a look at some of the famous faces you might see around Carrow Road in support of Smith’s team…

Hugh Jackman

The Australian actor has links to Norfolk having come from British parents, with his mother a Norwich-native.

He has taken to the Canaries as a result and is a fan of the club.

His Hollywood rival Ryan Reynolds has entered into the sport through ownership of Wrexham, so perhaps the prospect of Jackman could be an interesting one.

Stephen Fry

The British comedian and TV presenter has often been spotted at Carrow Road and previously stood on the board of directors.

While he no longer holds the position, he is an ambassador of the club and has been regularly seen in the directors’ box during home games.

Fry is famous for his comedy sketches with Hugh Laurie from the 1980’s and 90’s, as well as being the host of the popular panel show QI.

Alexander Armstrong

Another host to a famous BBC show, Armstrong is the presenter of quiz show Pointless.

The comedian is also a fan of his beloved Norwich City and follows the club.

He has also been spotted on comedy panel shows such as Have I Got News For You, as well as appearing in Doctor Who.