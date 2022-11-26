The celebrities that supposedly support Norwich City – Ever seen one at a game?

Norwich City will be striving to secure an immediate return to the Premier League during what remains of this Championship campaign.

The Canaries may have endured somewhat of an inconsistent start to the 2022/23 season, however, they sit in fifth place and are well-positioned to inflict pressure on the top two.

Whilst we wait and see how the Norfolk club get on during the rest of the season, here, we take a look at four celebrities that supposedly support the club.

Have you seen any of them at Carrow Road before?

Alexander Armstrong

The former host of BBC quiz show Pointless is most certainly a Norwich-supporting celebrity, as confirmed by the Eastern Daily Press.

Armstrong may have been born in Northumberland but he has often mentioned his Norwich-supporting history on TV.

Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in 2019, Armstrong posed with his Norwich scarf with Ed Balls upon completing his hike to the summit.

Jake Humphrey

Jake Humphrey is another whose Norwich-supporting credentials cannot be disputed.

The BT Sport presenter has also spoken about his love for the club during broadcasts, whilst his Twitter page is another clear indication.

He is also a trustee of the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation and has been pictured at Carrow Road on a fair few occasions.

Stephen Fry

It is well-documented that Stephen Fry is a fan of the Norfolk club, and he is another who has featured heavily on the screens during his career.

The 65-year-old, who has really done it all when it comes to his career in the spotlight, has served on the club’s board as an ambassador.

During Norwich’s promotion to the Premier League during the 2020/21 campaign, Fry wrote a poem about that season, dedicating it to the fans that were forced to miss the action.

Hugh Jackman

Australian actor Hugh Jackman is also a follower of the Canaries, with his mother coming from Norwich.

Jackman has starred in huge films such as the Greatest Showman and X-Men.

Jackman joked in an interview that Ryan Reynolds’ step into ownership at Wrexham has persuaded him to do the same at Carrow Road.