The celebrities that supposedly support Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are one of the best supported clubs in the Championship and will be hoping that their home faithful can help the side bounce back from what has been a very disappointing start to the campaign.

Boro demonstrated what they are capable of in FA Cup triumphs over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur last season, but have experienced an extended dip, carrying over from the drop-off that saw them miss out on the play-offs at the back end of last term.

Here, we have taken a look at four celebrities who supposedly support Middlesbrough.

James Arthur

James Arthur won The X Factor back in 2012 and has launched a successful solo career off the back of it.

Arthur was born in Middlesbrough and is one of six children.

The 34-year-old has played in Soccer Aid over the years and may be rooting for Boro to climb the table, following their disappointing 3-2 defeat to Cardiff City in midweek.

Bob Mortimer

Comedian Bob Mortimer was born in Middlesbrough and is a supporter of the football club.

The 63-year-old is a regular on TV, has taken on various acting roles over the years but is better known for being a comedian.

Mortimer released an autobiography in September 2021 and has recently been on television in ‘Gone Fishing’.

Chris Kamara

Professional footballer turned broadcaster and TV personality Chris Kamara is a Middlesbrough supporter.

The former defender is probably best known these days for his time as a reporter on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday.

The 64-year-old has thrown himself into music in recent years and is back in football with a relatively new podcast with Ben Shepherd called ‘Proper Football’.

Middlesbrough quiz: Which club do these 20 ex-Boro youth players play for now?

1 of 20 Adam Reach Wigan West Brom Luton Stoke

Mark Benton

Actor Mark Benton is a Middlesbrough supporter.

The 56-year-old has three children but is most famous for his appearances on television, Benton has been in Waterloo Road, The Edge and Barbara.