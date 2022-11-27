The celebrities that supposedly support Middlesbrough – ever seen one at a game?

It has been a somewhat mixed season for Middlesbrough in the Championship this year.

After a slow start to the campaign which left the club near the relegation zone, Chris Wilder was sacked in early October and was replaced by former Manchester United midfielder and caretaker manager Michael Carrick.

The 41-year-old has enjoyed an excellent start to life at the Riverside Stadium and has improved both performances and results significantly, with Boro beginning to climb the table.

With Boro now moving towards the play-off places, fans will be hoping that Carrick’s impact will continue and it can be an exciting second half of the season on Teesside.

Among those fans will be a number of famous faces, but which fans are known for supporting the Boro?

James Arthur

The 34-year-old won The X Factor in 2012 and has gone on to have an excellent music career since, including two UK number one singles.

Arthur was born in the town and has made no secret of his support for his local team, appearing a guest on the pitch at half time on a number of occasions and has also performed at the stadium.

He was even involved in the unveiling of the club’s home shirt in the 2019-20 season.

Chris Rea

Rea is another musician who is a fan of his home town club.

The 71-year-old is best known for his single “Driving Home For Christmas”, which is known as one of the country’s favourite Christmas songs.

Another of his songs “Steel River”, which is a tribute to Teesside’s industrial heritage, was regularly played pre-match before Boro games.

Bob Mortimer

Mortimer is a comedian, presenter and actor best known for his partnerships with Vic Reeves as part of Vic and Bob and more recently his fishing series with fellow comedian Paul Whitehouse.

He is also known for appearances on panel shows such as Would I Lie To You? and Taskmaster.

The 63-year-old was also born in the town as made no secret of his allegiances.