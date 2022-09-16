The celebrities that supposedly support Luton Town

Luton Town have been unable to start the new Championship campaign where they left off last time out, with the Hatters accumulating 10 points from their opening nine games.

It is a points tally that currently leaves the Hatters 18th in the second tier standing and just a point above Swansea City in 22nd place.

Finding their feet with a number of new additions touching down at Kenilworth Road, and still seemingly adapting to the loss of Kal Naismith, there is still every chance that the Hatters can succeed this season.

Whilst we wait and see how Luton fare up as the season progresses, here, we take a look at three celebrities who supposedly support the Bedfordshire club.

Nick Owen

TV presenter and newsreader Nick Owen is certainly a Luton fan and was the chairman of the Hatters as the club looked to escape their money troubles in the late 2000s.

Of course, his social media is enough to suggest he is a Hatter, whilst he has mentioned his love for Luton on more than one occasion on TV.

Owen’s reign as Luton chairman came to an end in 2017, with David Wilkinson succeeding him.

26 Luton Town trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 True or false: Kenilworth Road seats more than 10,000 people! True False

Faye Carruthers

Broadcaster Faye Carruthers is also a Luton fan, and once again, her social media is one way to find that out.

Her love for the Hatters had also been mentioned on Gilette Soccer Saturday and on talkSPORT.

Currently, Carruthers is England’s correspondent for talkSPORT, enjoying time with England men’s team during Euro 2020 and more recently, with the Lionesses as they brought football home.

Alastair Cook

Former England Cricket player, and record-breaking batsman Alastair Cook is the third and final person on this list.

Cook has been spotted at Kenilworth Road on several occasions across the years, whilst previous interviews have confirmed his love for the club.

In fact, Cook told former teammate Graeme Swann to come to a game with him back in 2015.