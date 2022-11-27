The celebrities that supposedly support Luton Town – Ever seen one at a game?

It is a new era at Luton Town as Rob Edwards prepares for the challenges that comes with being in the hot seat at Kenilworth Road.

The 39-year-old succeeds Nathan Jones after the Welshman accepted a job at Premier League club Southampton, with coaches Alan Sheehan and Chris Cohen following the former Hatters boss.

Now within this international break, the Bedfordshire club currently sit a mere point outside of the play-offs and will be hoping to claim a spot in the top-six again.

Whilst we wait and see how things play out for Edwards at Kenilworth Road, here, we take a look at three celebrities that support the Hatters…

Alastair Cook

Former England Cricket player and Captain Alastair Cook has often been spotted at Kenilworth Road.

A batsman who broke several records during his career representing England, Cook was named in the country’s greatest Test XI by the ECB.

Cook lives on a farm in Bedfordshire, whilst he also represented the county during the early stages of his career.

Faye Carruthers

Faye Carruthers is another who is certainly a Luton fan, with the Sports Broadcaster sometimes being spotted when work commitments do not take centre stage.

Currently out in Qatar with the England squad, like with the recent Euros, Carruthers is talkSPORT’s England correspondent.

Retweeting Luton’s confirmation of the appointment of Edwards, Carruthers will be eager to see how the new Luton boss fares up ahead of a trip to Middlesbrough in half a month’s time.

Nick Owen

Making it three from three whose Luton-supporting loyalties cannot be disputed is television presenter Nick Owen.

Born in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, but going on to start his media career in the Midlands, Owen was appointed as the club’s chairman in 2008.

Helping his side out of administration and on an upwards trajectory, Owen certainly helped lay the foundations for the Luton of today.