The celebrities that supposedly support Ipswich Town – Ever seen one at a game?

Ipswich Town are one of the best supported clubs outside of the Premier League, and finally appear to be on an upward trajectory again with Kieran McKenna the main figure in the dugout.

With a clear long term plan and significant investment off of the pitch, the Tractor Boys may become a force to be reckoned with in the Championship in the coming years, which should see Portman Road rocking again.

Town have failed to achieve a top six finish in their three seasons since relegation to League One, but that does not seem to be a problem this time around, striking the right note with the supporter base.

In the second full season since the club was taken over, the appetite for tickets and merchandise has increased significantly at Ipswich as the club ride the current wave of momentum on the pitch.

Here, we have taken a look at three celebrities that supposedly support Ipswich Town, have you ever seen one at a game?

Ed Sheeran

The famous singer has been public in his support of the club in recent years and has been seen at fixtures this season.

Sheeran was in attendance at the club’s recent 4-4 draw away to Charlton Athletic, a disappointing finish considering the Tractor Boys were 4-2 up in the 96th minute, but a good spectacle for the award-winning artist.

Sheeran has certainly done the club’s revenue streams no harm over the years and could be utilised further for celebrity endorsement in years to come.

Kevin Painter

Former PDC World Darts Championship runner-up Kevin Painter is an Ipswich Town supporter.

The 55-year-old is not as reliable at the oche as he once was but has an illustrious career to look back on.

Painter sits in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Ipswich Town players?

1 of 25 Freddie Ladapo 11 9 18 21

Charlie Simpson

Former Busted band member Charlie Simpson is an Ipswich Town supporter.

In the early 2000s Simpson took his following of the Tractor Boys to another level by purchasing shares in the club.

Demonstrating his commitment to the cause and fulfilling a dream that many young supporters may have should they come across such success in their careers.