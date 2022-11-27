The celebrities that supposedly support Hull City – Ever seen one at a game?

Hull City will be looking to get themselves up the table following what has been an underwhelming start to their 2022/23 campaign following a busy summer transfer window.

They may have lost Keane Lewis-Potter – but owner Acun Ilicali invested heavily in several players during the summer and this is why the Turkish businessman would have been expecting his side to be in a higher position at this stage.

Even with the side needing time to gel together, the East Yorkshire outfit will be extremely disappointed with some of their displays, including their last game when they suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Reading.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Hull City players?

1 of 25 Nathan Baxter 1 13 23 33

The Royals didn’t have a brilliant away record coming into this game and this is one reason why Liam Rosenior’s men would have been expecting to win three points – but a last-minute own goal from Ryan Longman ensured they went away with nothing.

Under Rosenior though, their supporters will be optimistic about the chances of improving their form in the current months with the former full-back building a magnificent reputation as a coach at former side Derby County.

Speaking of their supporters, we take a look at three of their celebrity fans below. But have you ever seen one, two or perhaps all three at the MKM Stadium at some point?

John Prescott

Prescott was already an experienced member of the Shadow Cabinet by the time Tony Blair took office in 1997, with his Labour Party destroying the Conservatives in the general election that year.

And with Labour winning three consecutive elections under Blair’s stewardship, Prescott spent a long time as one of Britain’s most important politicians, acting as Deputy Prime Minster from the year his party were elected to 2007 when Blair resigned.

Not only was he Deputy PM – but he was also Environment and Transport Secretary between 1997 and 2001 and remained an MP until 2010.

Aged 84 now, he is still in the House of Lords but may be less busy now his time in government is over, potentially giving him the chance to watch Hull in action more frequently.

Sinitta

Born in the United States, Sinitta is perhaps the most unlikely person to be a Hull fan on this list, especially with the American being in the music industry.

Her single “So macho” is well-recognised to this day and she has also appeared on multiple ITV shows including X Factor and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Often associated with Simon Cowell, she is perhaps less well-known for her support of the Tigers.

The 59-year-old remains active on social media and released a Christmas single last year, so you may not have heard the last of her just yet.

Luke Campbell

Born in the local area, it’s no surprise that boxer Campbell became a Hull fan.

He established himself as a notable British boxing figure back in 2008 when he claimed gold at the European Championships back in 2008 and then went on to enjoy more success.

His biggest achievement arguably came at the London 2012 Olympics when he won gold for Great Britain in the Bantamweight division – and was then awarded an MBE during the following year.

He went on to enjoy a professional career in the sport after that with his world title fight against Vasiliy Lomachenko perhaps one of his more notable bouts – but he has since retired with this decision coming last year.