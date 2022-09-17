The celebrities that supposedly support Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town are a club with plenty of history behind them, having won the old First Division title three times and then gone on to break back into the top flight under David Wagner to have their first crack at the Premier League.

The Terriers have upset the odds time and time again and did so again in the last campaign. Despite many tipping them to be relegation candidates, the side flew up the standings and ended the season in third.

It led to another near miss in the play-offs and they couldn’t quite get over the line and back into the Premier League. Huddersfield though have entertained and impressed and it has led to a wealth of support for the club – some of whom are celebrities that you might know.

Here then, are some of the names who are believed to be fans of the Terriers.

Patrick Stewart

He was always going to be the first name on this list considering the fact that he is undoubtedly a Huddersfield supporter and is arguably also the most well known of the Terriers’ celebrity fanbase.

If you are a fan of the club, then you’re sure to know that Stewart also has a fondness for the team. He has spoken out about his love for the side on various occasions and also admitted he chose Huddersfield over Leeds United because they were his ‘local club’ and had ‘amazing history’ too.

Stewart is best known for his work in Hollywood and in various films and TV shows. He’s probably best known for playing the role of Professor X in the X-Men film series but has also starred in Star Trek and even some children’s films like Chicken Little and Gnomeo and Juliet.

Jodie Whittaker

Another name that supposedly supports Huddersfield is Jodie Whittaker, who might be best known for her role as Dr Who.

She starred in Broadchurch too on British television but it was when she was crowned the first female Dr Who that she really rose to prominence. The Terriers even congratulated her themselves on landing the role and were quick to associate themselves with the actress due to her allegiance to the club.

The 40-year-old does hail from Huddersfield, so they too are her local team – and it seems she has stayed true to her roots and has backed the team from the area she grew up in.

Ryan Sidebottom

Ryan Sidebottom is the final name on this list, with the 44-year-old also coming from Huddersfield and apparently having an affinity for the club.

He’s most well-known as a former international cricketer for England and he also played for Yorkshire in two separate stints. Over the course of nine years from 2001 to 2010 though, he was a regular in the side for his country and had plenty of success with the team and his club side too.

Away from the cricket field though, he likes a bit of football it seems and supports the team that are local to him in Huddersfield.