The celebrities that supposedly support Huddersfield Town – Ever seen one at a game?

Huddersfield Town‘s 2022-23 season is not one that has gone well up until the break for the FIFA World Cup, with the Terriers sitting bottom of the Championship.

The Danny Schofield experiment did not work following Carlos Corberan’s abrupt departure over the summer, and now it’s the turn of Mark Fotheringham to try and get the West Yorkshire outfit out of relegation danger.

Supporters are still hopeful of a turn-around, in which they have a few notorious and famous faces in crowds from time-to-time at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Which celebrities are supporters of Town though? Let’s take a look.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Huddersfield Town facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club was founded over 150 years ago! Real Fake

Sir Patrick Stewart

Born in nearby Mirfield, one of the most notorious and famous English actors is a lifelong Town fan.

Stewart has been the president of the Terriers’ academy since 2010 and when they were promoted to the Premier League in 2017, he was seen celebrating at Wembley Stadium.

Chris Fountain

Fountain was born in the neighbouring Yorkshire town of Bradford but has been a long-time Huddersfield fan.

Fountain is best known for his soap acting, having been in Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks, and in the third series of Dancing on Ice he finished in second place.

Jodie Whittaker

Best known for being the 13th incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who, Whittaker is another famous face from the world of television and acting to come from the outskirts of Huddersfield.

Town confirmed that she was a Terriers fan when she was announced as the Doctor – her and Captain Jean-Luc Picard (the aforementioned Stewart) could make a great duo.

Ryan Sidebottom

Huddersfield has produced an England international cricketer in the form of Sidebottom.

The left-arm bowler played for his national side between 2001 and 2010, playing in 22 test matches and also represented Yorkshire for two long stints in his career, either side of a spell at Nottinghamshire.

Sidebottom confirmed he does look out for the Terriers, but also Manchester United and now Harrogate Town due to his son taking a keen interest in them.

Reece Dinsdale

One of the most vocal celebrity fans on social media, Dinsdale is Huddersfield through and through.

Dinsdale was actually born in Normanton, which is closer to Leeds than it is Huddersfield, but he has supported the Terriers for a long time.

The 63-year-old is perhaps best known for playing Michelle Keegan’s father on Coronation Street, amongst other roles.

Andrew Gale

Another cricketer like Sidebottom to make this list is Gale.

The Dewsbury-born athlete played for Yorkshire for all of his career and then was head coach of the county between 2016 and 2021 – despite turning to cricket though he always dreamed of pulling on the blue and white jersey of Huddersfield, as he confirmed back in 2013.

Bobby Madley

Born in Wakefield, referee Madley was officiating local sides in the area at the start of his career before rising through the ranks.

He is a known Huddersfield fan though, meaning he has never officiated one of their matches – he has though been seen from time-to-time in the crowd when his job allows him to.