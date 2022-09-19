The celebrities that supposedly support Derby County

It has been a difficult couple of years for Derby County following financial difficulties under previous ownership.

The Rams have fallen to League One and are now managed by Liam Rosenior.

Life in the third tier has started off reasonably well, with the club 7th in the standings heading into October.

There is a greater sense of positivity around Pride Park now that the ownership has changed hands over the summer.

But for these famous few celebrities, we doubt their backing of Derby was ever in question as the club faced the threat of liquidation over the last year…

Niall Horan

The artist most famously known for his participation in the boyband One Direction is a very vocal supporter of the Rams.

The Irishman has spoken of being star-struck while meeting players of the club in the past, which is a fun turnaround from what he must usually experience as a celebrity himself.

It is common to see him post about Derby on social media, or for him to even show up at games at Pride Park every so often.

Robert Lindsay

The actor is a well known fan of the club and has even made his public support known in the last 12 months in order to raise awareness about the financial plight of the team.

He is a local having been born in Derbyshire, but has had a glittering acting career having appeared in the likes of My Family and the rom-com film Wimbledon.

He has even expressed his love for the club through the official YouTube account of Derby.

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Derby County players born in?

1 of 25 1) Scott Carson England Ireland Wales Scotland

Jack O’Connell

Another actor well known for his support of the League One side is O’Connell.

He has appeared in shows such as Skins, as well as the film This is England.

O’Connell has also appeared in the club’s YouTube channel, where he once interviewed then manager Frank Lampard for a video.