The celebrities that supposedly support Derby County – Ever seen one at a game?

Having been relegated to League One following years of mismanagement off the pitch, Derby County are seemingly now heading in the right direction.

Paul Warne was appointed as manager in September, replacing interim manager Liam Rosenior and has been trying to develop some consistency with a threadbare squad.

The club have lost just two league games in eight under the former Rotherham manager and are starting to head in the right direction ahead of crunch month in January as they look to bolster their squad.

Now, there’s a greater sense of positivity with fans fully buying into the Warne project.

Here, we’ve decided to take a look at the few famous faces that are known to be supporters of the Rams. Have you ever seen one at a game?

Niall Horan

Perhaps the most famous individual on this list. The is most known for his participation in the boyband One Direction and is a very vocal supporter of the Rams.

The Irishman has spoken of being star-struck while meeting players of the club in the past, which is a fun turnaround from what he must usually experience as a celebrity himself.

He even got involved in a kit launch in the 20/21 campaign, as the Rams looked to raise money for breast cancer awareness with their pink third strip.

It is common to see him post about Derby on social media, or for him to even show up at games at Pride Park every so often.

Robert Lindsay

The actor is a well known fan of the club and has even made his public support known in the last 12 months in order to raise awareness about the financial plight of the team.

It’s a fact not well known to most supporters, but he penned the ‘Steve Bloomer’s watching’ song played before games, highlighting his love for the club.

He is a local having been born in Derbyshire, but has had a glittering acting career having appeared in the likes of My Family and the rom-com film Wimbledon.

Jack O’Connell

Another actor well known for his support of the League One side is Jack O’Connell.

He has appeared in shows such as Skins, as well as the films This is England and Unbroken.

O’Connell has also appeared in the club’s YouTube channel, where he once interviewed then manager Frank Lampard for a video.

Timothy Dalton

Another high profile actor who Derby can count among their well known supporters, is former James Bond actor Timothy Dalton.

He’s best remembered in cinema as James Bond, but also featured in Hot Fuzz alongside Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.