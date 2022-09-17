The celebrities that supposedly support Coventry City

Coventry City‘s start to the season has been an underwhelming one, but perhaps understandably so.

Given the cancellation of their home fixtures last month, the Sky Blues have been unable to get into any sort of rhythm so far this season, and as such, are winless in their five league matches.

There is plenty of time to put that right, though, and those writing the club off already must surely not remember the brilliant campaign the Sky Blues had last season, and the brilliant work Mark Robins has done at the club.

With that said, some who will certainly be hoping for an uptick in form are the Sky Blues fans, some of whom are celebrities.

With that in mind, here at FLW, we’ve picked out three celebrity fans who supposedly support the Championship club.

Christian Horner

One man who is reportedly a Coventry City supporter is Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner.

Overseeing Max Verstappen’s F1 World Championship win last season, the F1 boss was born not too far away from Coventry in Leamington Spa.

Back in May 2019, Horner name-dropped the club on the grid at the Spanish Grand Prix, joking that he had been talking to Neymar trying to convince him to join Coventry City on the grid.

Eddie Jordan

Sticking on the Formula 1 theme, another name from the sport who is supposedly a Sky Blue is former Jordan F1 team owner Eddie Jordan.

The 74-year-old is well-known for running his own Formula 1 team in the 1990’s – Jordan Grand Prix – and also gave legendary figure Michael Schumacher his debut in the sport.

A spokesperson for Jordan revealed his Sky Blue affinity years ago when the ex-F1 boss began to be linked with a takeover of the club.

“Eddie Jordan is a Coventry City fan, but any rumours you may have heard about him investing in the Club are totally unfounded,” a spokesperson said at the time, via CoventryLive.

Tom Grennan

From Formula 1 to the world of music now, with singer-songwriter Tom Grennan also supposedly a fan of the Sky Blues.

The 27-year-old revealed as such during a Twitter exchange back in 2018.

Performing at BBC Radio 1’s big weekend in the city back in May, Grennan also brought current Coventry star Callum O’Hare onto the stage.