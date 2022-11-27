The celebrities that supposedly support Coventry City – Ever seen one at a game?

It has been an interesting time surrounding Coventry City in recent weeks.

The club has had to deal with a list of off-field issues as Mark Robins handles the on-pitch matters.

The Sky Blues have arrived at the World Cup break with an upswing in form.

Coventry have moved clear of the relegation zone and now have their sights set on climbing closer to the play-off places.

Perhaps some of these famous fans will be keeping their eye on proceedings at the CBS Arena once the season resumes in December.

Here are three celebrities that supposedly support Coventry…

Brian McFadden

The Irish singer was a member of boyband Westlife, who released many popular songs in the early 2000’s.

He has pivoted to presenting on TV and radio in more recent years, as the band became less active.

The 42-year old revealed his love for the club several years ago, citing a family connection to the Sky Blues as a reason behind the support.

Christian Horner

The Red Bull F1 racing team boss is a very open fan of Coventry, having joked on the grid about letting Kevin de Bruyne drive one of his team’s cars if he signed for the club.

During his time with Red Bull, he has overseen six driver’s championships and five constructor’s titles, including winning both in 2022.

He will be hoping Robins’ side can enjoy similar success in the second half of the current Championship campaign.

Eddie Jordan

Another big name in the world of F1 is a Coventry supporter.

Jordan is no longer as involved with the sport as he was, having previously been the owner of the Jordan F1 team.

He has also taken on a role as a pundit within the sport, but he ruled out taking a role as a potential owner of his beloved Sky Blues during his previous ventures into football ownership.