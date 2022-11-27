The celebrities that supposedly support Charlton Athletic – Ever seen one at a game?

Charlton Athletic have not had an ideal first half of the League One season.

As we approach the halfway stage of the campaign, Ben Garner’s side find themselves nowhere near competing for automatic promotion.

A play-off push could be likely if the team can turn around its form in the second half of the season.

However, a recent run of form has seen them lose ground to their rivals in November.

Perhaps these famous faces will turn up over the coming months to help cheer on the Addicks as they look to claim promotion back to the second tier.

Here are three celebrities that supposedly support Charlton…

Steve Davis

Davis is a former snooker player and a former world number one.

The 65-year old has won six world championships, all of which came during a successful period in the 1980’s.

Despite once playing a role on the Leyton Orient board, he has held a life-long admiration of the Addicks.

Sue Perkins

The comedian is best known for her partnership with Mel Giedroyc as Mel and Sue, with the pair also being the original presenters of The Great British Bake-off.

Perkins has also appeared on a myriad of British comedy panel shows, as well as hosting Sky Atlantic’s Game of Thrones companion show Thronecast.

But in her spare time she is a lifelong Charlton fan, having previously admitted her love for the “the spiritual home of disappointment.”

Bjorn Borg

An unusual and unexpected name to be considered a Charlton supporter is the original king of clay.

Borg was a legendary tennis player in the 1970’s and early 80’s, winning 11 Grand Slam titles, including five Wimbledon titles in a row.

He has revealed he comes from a Charlton supporting family, and has often been spotted donning the Charlton colours in support of the team.