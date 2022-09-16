The celebrities that supposedly support Cardiff City

Based in the capital of Wales, Cardiff City will lay claim to the opinion that they are the biggest club in the country, with their main rivals being Swansea City.

Whilst the Swans have had better times in the Premier League when it comes to modern day football, it is the Bluebirds who have had more historical success.

Both clubs are similarly supported as they average around the 16,000 at home fixtures, but who can Cardiff claim as their famous fans? Let’s take a look at them.

Neil Kinnock

Born 30 miles from Cardiff in the town of Tredegar, Kinnock became an elected politician in 1969, before going on to be leader of the Labour party in 1983.

He failed to win two general elections as Labour’s leader before resigning in 1992, and later on in his political career was Vice-President of the European Commission.

Now at the age of 80, Kinnock is a Cardiff fan and is seen regularly attending matches.

Gareth Thomas

One of Wales’ most famous faces of Rugby Union, Thomas was capped 100 times for his national side and is one of the world’s leading try scorers of all time, standing 14th in the world with 41.

Born 25 miles from Cardiff in Sarn, Thomas has appeared on many reality TV shows since his retirement from Rugby, including Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing on Ice.

During his playing days, Thomas celebrated scoring by doing the Ayatollah, which is the traditional Cardiff City celebration.

Guto Pryce

A guitar player and song writer for the Super Furry Animals, Pryce is part of a band that have had many British hits throughout their career.

Pryce’s support of the club was so great that his band sponsored the club kits back in 1999, with Super Furry Animals emblazoned onto the front of the shirts.

Jason Mohammad

Mohammad is Cardiff born-and-bred and has been presenting sports on the BBC for a number of years, and is currently hosting Final Score on Saturday afternoons like he has done since 2013.

Having grown up in the Welsh capital, Mohammad took on Cardiff as his team and has expressed his love for the Bluebirds on a number of occasions.