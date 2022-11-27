The celebrities that supposedly support Cardiff City – Ever seen one at a game?

Cardiff City will be looking for an improved second half of the season when the Championship gets back underway next month.

Heading into the World Cup break, the Bluebirds sit 19th in the league standings, meaning there is plenty of room for improvement.

Bluebirds fans everywhere will be willing them on, including the three names we have discussed below.

They’re all celebrity Cardiff City fans, according to reports. Have you ever seen any of them at a game?

Guto Pryce

Welsh musician Guto Pryce is one celebrity known to be an avid Cardiff City supporter.

His band, Super Furry Animals, even decided to sponsor a Cardiff City kit back in 1999, agreeing a five figure sum to do so.

The shirt featured the name of the band emblazoned across the front.

Pryce was recently quoted in WalesOnline, stating: “My brother Iwan used to take me down. He was probably made to take me by my parents.”

“I didn’t start going regularly then until the late ‘80s, the days of Jimmy Gilligan. That’s when I went with my mates, in a gang on the Bob Bank.

“I loved the atmosphere, the sense of humour – you’ve got to laugh being a Cardiff City fan.”

Mike Young

Welsh Emmy and BAFTA award-winning producer Mike Young is another famous Cardiff City fan.

Young is probably best known for being the creator of ‘SuperTed’ – an animated TV series about a Welsh teddy bear with super powers.

Young has previously revealed he has been a fan of the club since 1950’s..

“I’ve been a fan since 1955. My first game is easy to remember because it was John Charles at centre half for Leeds against Trevor Ford, centre forward for Cardiff City.” Young told WalesOnline.

“It was the battle of the titans. I believe it was 4-1 to Cardiff but I’ll always remember John Charles making a massive impression on me.”

Owen Powell

Welsh rock star Owen Powell is another famous name who we know is a Cardiff City fan.

Powell was guitarist in band ‘Catatonia’ from 1995 until 2001 when they were disbanded.

Catatonia were an alternative rock band who formed in 1992 and whose discography boasts two number one UK albums.

As per Nation Cymru, Powell is ‘football mad’ and began watching Cardiff with friends.

“Brought up in the Welsh capital, the football-mad youngster started watching Cardiff City at an early age making the trip to Ninian Park with friends and family.” they write.

“He has also long been a fixture of Wales’ away games, loving the sense of community and camaraderie the Red Wall offers those who follow the national team on the international stage.”