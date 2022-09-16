The celebrities that supposedly support Burnley

For six years following their promotion in 2015-16, Burnley solidified their place as a Premier League team over the years – even finishing in seventh position one year.

However, last season didn’t go to plan for the Clarets and they finally suffered relegation back to the Champiosnhip.

Vincent Kompany has come to Turf Moor as the club’s new manager and was hard at work throughout the summer to build a team he thinks can make it back to the top flight.

It seems to be paying off so far as the Clarets currently sit fifth in the league, having lost only one game so far this season.

There’s still a long season ahead but Burnley fans will no doubt be feeling good at the moment.

Herem we take a look at some of the famous faces who will be encouraged by Burnley’s current form.

Jordan North

Jordan North is best known for being a DJ and is currently on BBC Radio 1.

In 2020, North was on ITV reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, where he finished as runner-up and also let his love for Burnley show on multiple occasions.

During a challenge, he was told to think of a happy place and his mind went to Turf Moor!

Although he was originally born in York, North grew up in Burnley, making him a keen supporter and he has a season ticket at Turf Moor.

Jimmy Anderson

Anderson is a cricketer who plays for both England and Lancashire.

He is the leading wicket-taker of all-time at test cricket level and is the only fast bowler to have taken 600 or more test wickets.

In June 2021, Anderson became England’s most capped player, making his 162nd appearance.

The 40-year-old grew up in Burnley, hence why he supports the Clarets, and he has sent the team messages of support previously.

Alistair Campbell

Alistair Campbell is best known for being part of Tony Blair’s team when in government between 1997 and 2007.

Campbell initially worked as spokesman and campaign director and once Labour were in government served as Downing Street Press Secretary and the Prime Minister ‘s spokesperson before being campaign director again in 2005.

Although Campbell himself was born in Yorkshire, he went to watch Burnley with his Dad whilst growing up and has been a supporter all his life.

He was significantly involved in saving the club from bankruptcy years ago and is still regularly involved in events at the club.

King Charles

Finally, and possibly most surprisingly, the now King Charles III has previously revealed he is a supporter of Burnley.

Back in 2012, the 73-year-old was speaking about his charities work in Burnley at Windsor Castle at a reception for the British Asian Trust.

According to Sport Bible, Charles said: “Some of you asked this evening whether I support a British football club and I said, yes Burnley”

The King had visited Turf Moor prior to his confession but Burnley have since invited him to the club and offered a VIP season ticket.