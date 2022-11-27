The celebrities that supposedly support Bristol Rovers – Ever seen one at a game?

Bristol Rovers’ return to League One has had its ups and downs but supporters will be fairly pleased with how things have gone so far.

After last term’s late but successful promotion push, there will be a belief amongst some that while Joey Barton’s side are still within reach of the top six anything is possible but survival has to be their ultimate aim.

Today, we’re focussing on some of the famous faces among the Gas faithful. Here, are the celebrities that supposedly support Rovers – have you ever seen one of them at a game?

Geoff Barrow

Geoff Barrow is a founding member of Portishead, one of Bristol’s famous musical exports, and a big fan of the Gas.

The 50-year-old has tweeted about goings on at the Memorial Stadium in the past and even played in a Rovers charity match.

Roni Size

Legendary Bristol DJ Roni Size is another member of the music industry that is passionate about Rovers and has represented the club in a charity match.

Size is credited with playing a key role in the rise of drum n bass and has been following the Gas since the age of 7.

Jeffery Archer

Former Tory MP and famous novelist Jeffery Archer has been a fan of the South West club since he moved to Weston-super-Mare as a child.

In an interview on talkSPORT, Archer has spoken about sticking by the Gas through thick and thin.

“God bless Bristol Rovers,” he said. “They’re never going to win the cup, they’re never going to win the Championship, but I’ve had a fun ride along the way.”

James Bracey

Gloucestershire and England cricketer James Bracey was born in Bristol and is a part of the blue half of the city.

He’s been seen at the Memorial Stadium on a number of occasions in recent years and regularly declares his support via Twitter, with his bio even including “UTG”.

Duane Winters

Bantamweigh boxer Duane Winters certainly doesn’t hide his love for Rovers, in fact, he’s taken up the nickname Gasman and proudly sports on his shorts.

That dedication has generated a bit of a following among the Memorial Stadium faithful.