The celebrities that supposedly support Bolton Wanderers

Although they currently find themselves sat in League One, Bolton Wanderers are a team with plenty of history and have played in the top flight.

Their fans have been through a fair amount in recent years due to off the pitch matters that saw them fall down the leagues.

However, the Whites are targeting promotion back to the Championship this year and have started the campaign well under Ian Evatt.

There’s a long season ahead but it looks promising so far with Bolton sat fifth in the league and with that in mind, here we take a look at some of the famous faces who will be feeling hopeful right now.

Paddy McGuinness

Paddy McGuinness is known for his work in TV, starting in comedy with Peter Kay before going into presenting with Take Me Out and Top Gear his well known work.

McGuinness is originally from Bolton and throughout his presenting career, has referenced his roots in Lancashire.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the 49-year-old supports his local side.

In the past, he has sent his side messages of support ahead of big games and events.

Peter Kay

A good friend and comedy partner of McGuinness, Peter Kay is also from Bolton and stuck with his local team when it came to football.

Kay is well known for his comedy work, mainly Phoenix Nights and more recently Peter Kay’s Car Share.

The comedian has referenced Bolton Wanderers throughout his career in many different projects as a show of his support for the side.

Vernon Kay

Vernon Kay was also born in Bolton and supports his hometown team.

Kay is best known for his presenting work having done shows such as Family Fortunes and Splash.

The 48-year-old continues to be a passionate supporter of the Whites and has previously used his social media platform to speak out against Bolton’s former owners.

Amir Khan

The famous boxer stuck with his hometown team when it came to football also.

Khan has won Olympic silver in boxing and is well known in his sport as well as having been on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here boosting his profile to others.

Throughout his career, he has been keen to involve his support for Bolton having claimed he would like to fight at the stadium previously.

Furthermore, he was reportedly part of a consortium that tried to buy the club back in 2015 when they were facing off the pitch troubles.