The celebrities that supposedly support Bolton Wanderers – Ever seen one at a game?

Despite being a League One club, Bolton Wanderers still have a long and hefty history in football.

The Lancashire side have been through a lot in recent years, both on and off the pitch, as the club has struggled to stay afloat with financial turmoil and the relegations that saw them become a League Two team.

However, since the ownership of Sharon Brittan and the arrival of Ian Evatt as manager, there has been an upturn in results, and the Trotters are now currently battling it out in the top six of League One.

There is still plenty of football to be played between now and the end of the season, but Evatt will be hoping his side can continue their form when they next play.

Here we take a look at some of the famous celebrities that supposedly support Bolton Wanderers…

Peter Kay

Peter Kay is well-known in the Bolton area as a great comedian who has also appeared on several television programmes like Phoenix Nights and Peter Kay’s Car Share.

The Comedian always refers back to growing up in Bolton and supporting the Trotters.

Vernon Kay

Like Peter Kay, Vernon Kay grew up in Bolton and also supports his local team.

He is best known for hosting television programmes like Family Fortunes and This Morning and has also featured in a most recent series of “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!”

Amir Khan

Amir Khan is best known for being a famous boxer who has fought some of the biggest names in the sport.

He has also won Olympic silver in boxing and appeared on “I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!”

The boxer has made his love for Bolton very clear throughout his profession, claiming that he would have loved to have fought in the stadium. He also most recently appeared on the screens when Bolton played Aston Villa in the EFL Cup, as he was at the University of Bolton Stadium to watch the match.

Paddy McGuinness

McGuinness, a friend of Peter Kay’s, is also a big Bolton Wanderers fan, as he has made it publicly known what the club means to him and has been seen at Wanderers’ big football games.

McGuinness is best known for his television work, as he has presented Take Me Out and now presents Top Gear.