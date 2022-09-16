The celebrities that supposedly support Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers have had a positive enough start to proceedings in the Championship and under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The men from Ewood Park sit third in the league table after quickly adapting to life under their new manager, and fans will once again be hoping that this is the season where they achieve their return to the Premier League after several campaigns of ultimately frustrating by falling short of the playoffs.

Among those supporters who may be eyeing promotion back to the top-flight for Rovers are a number of famous faces, too.

That said, we’ve taken a look at five celebrities have are supposedly fans of Blackburn Rovers:

Carl Fogarty

A legend of another sport, motorcycle racing, who is also a follower of Blackburn.

Between 1988 and 2000, Fogarty won 59 Superbike World Championship races and four World titles to secure his status as an icon from the sport and, after retirement, he would go on to appear on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, in 2014.

He became a bit of an icon on that year’s series as he went far in the competition, whilst also striking up a friendship with former footballer Jimmy Bullard.

Matt Smith

An actor known for his roles in Doctor Who, The Crown and House of the Dragon, Smith could have had a different career as he had some talent as a footballer.

Smith played at youth level for the likes of Northampton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester, before a back injury prevented him from turning professional.

Smith is said to be a big Rovers fans, and has often been seen speaking about the fortunes of his boyhood club in the press, highlighting his strong interest in the club.

Lee Mack

Another figure from the world of entertainment who is known for being a Blackburn fan is comedian Lee Mack.

Known for his appearances on panel shows such as Would I Lie To You?, and in the sitcom Not Going Out, Mack is undeniably one of the more recognisable faces in British comedy and is known for his quick-wit and fast one-liners.

From Southport, Mack is a fan of Rovers and has admitted to supporting the club during a number of his TV appearances.

Jack Straw

Finally, a political figure who is known as a supporter of Blackburn Rovers is Labour’s Jack Straw.

Straw who held the posts of Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary during Tony Blair’s time as Prime Minister, and was MP for Blackburn between 1979 and 2015, so it is no surprise he has a strong connection with the club.

Indeed, back in 1998, Straw was even made an honorary vice president of Blackburn Rovers, by their legendary then-owner, Jack Walker.