The celebrities that supposedly support Blackburn Rovers – Ever seen one at a game?

It has been a promising first half to the 2022/23 Championship season for Blackburn Rovers.

Under new head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, the Ewood Park club are spending the World Cup break third in the second-tier standings, just two points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Among the many Blackburn fans who will be hoping their side can build on that and secure a return to the Premier League in the second half of the season, are some famous faces.

But do you know which celebrities are in fact, supporters of Blackburn Rovers?

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the well known fans of the club, but have you ever spotted any of them at Ewood Park?

Carl Fogarty

Within the World of Sport, one of Blackburn’s biggest name followers is undoubtedly Carl Fogarty.

A four-time World Superbike champion during the 1990’s, the Lancashire born racer is one of Britain’s most decorated motorcycle racers of all time, and also became something of a media personality after winning I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, in 2014.

He is also well known as a Blackburn Rovers fan, previously calling on his knowledge of the Ewood Park club during an appearance on A Question Of Sport.

Matt Smith

Things could have been rather different for Smith, who was a promising footballer himself in his youth, playing for the likes of Leicester and Nottingham Forest, before injury brought a very premature end to his career.

Instead, Smith went on to become an actor, where he is known on TV for his roles in Doctor Who, The Crown and The House of Dragon, while also starring in a number of high profile films.

Even so, the actor remains a strong supporter of Blackburn Rovers, having previously spoken about the running of the club under owners Venkys in a number of interviews early in their tenure in charge of the club.

Lee Mack

Another regular feature on our television screens who is known for his support of Blackburn Rovers, is Lee Mack.

The comedian and actor, is renowned for a range of roles in programmes from panel such as Would I Lie To You, to sitcoms such as Not Going Out.

Also a regular feature in recent SoccerAid games, the 54-year-old has previously spoken about being a fan of Blackburn in several of his TV appearances.

Tim Farron

In the world of politics, Farron is a figure who has never hidden his support for local club Blackburn.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats between 2015 and 2017, the 52-year-old is still currently the MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale.

Away from that, Farron is a passionate Rovers fan, and can often be found posting his thoughts about the goings on at Ewood Park on his Twitter account.

Jack Straw

Another politician with strong connections to Blackburn Rovers, is Labour’s Jack Straw.

A former Home and Foreign Secretary in the government of Tony Blair, Straw was also MP for Blackburn for 36 years between 1979 and 2015, so there are clear links with the club.

Indeed, back in 1998, Straw was named as Blackburn Rovers’ honorary Vice Presidents by the club’s then legendary owner, Jack Walker.