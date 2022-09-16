The celebrities that supposedly support Birmingham City

Birmingham City have their fair share of famous supporters and that should come as no real surprise considering they play their home matches in one of the biggest cities in the United Kingdom.

However, they aren’t short of local rivals with the likes of Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers also attractive clubs to go and support.

Those three teams have plied their trade in the Premier League more recently, with John Eustace’s side struggling in the past few years as they have battled against relegation from the Championship.

However, they have managed to keep themselves afloat and with a new era pretty much underway with a potential change of ownership and a new manager in place, the Midlands side will be hoping their fortunes will change.

And they have certainly taken strides this summer in their quest to elevate themselves to a more comfortable position, with the likes of Hannibal Mejbri and Tahith Chong likely to be important players for them this term.

Their supporters have been lifted by their arrivals and speaking of their fans, we take a look at three famous faces who are well-known supporters of the club.

Jasper Carrott

The 77-year-old is a comedian – but is perhaps best known for being the host on former ITV gameshow Golden Balls, overseeing both fair play and betrayal in the final round with two players having the opportunity to go home with a considerable amount of cash in their back pocket.

That show hasn’t carried on – but it’s still remembered fondly by many and Carrott himself is adored by many in the Midlands – being born in the area in 1945.

His achievements have seen him earn an OBE in 2003, a BBC TV Personality of the Year Award and other prizes, enjoying a successful and long-lasting career.

Previously a director at Birmingham City Football Club, he has been outspoken about the club in the past and is a true Blue.

Adam Zindani

Considering Stereophonics are based in Wales, it’s perhaps a surprise to some that Zindani is a supporter of Eustace’s side.

However, he was born in Birmingham and that has seemingly had an impact on the football club the guitarist supports.

First joining the group in 2007, the 50-year-old is still very much active with them in the music industry, still releasing new albums and delighting supporters at festivals.

Zindani will be hoping to see his side thrive in the coming years along with his career.

David Harewood

Many of those who previously weren’t familiar with Harewood would have seen him ply his trade for England in the 2018 edition of Soccer Aid, saving two penalties and impressing at Old Trafford.

He is still involved with Soccer Aid – but is mainly known as an actor and was awarded an MBE back in 2012 for his services to drama.

Featuring in the Supergirl series and starring in Homeland, he is one of the better-known supporters of Birmingham.

And considering he was born in the city, it’s perhaps no surprise that he has remained loyal to Blues’ cause despite their struggles in recent years.