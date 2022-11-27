The celebrities that supposedly support Birmingham City – Ever seen one at a game?

Birmingham City have their fair share of famous supporters and there will be plenty eager to see John Eustace kick on after a good start in charge of the team.

Blues have had some tough years of late but they find themselves surviving every year and this season they look a little bit more competitive than in the recent past.

Indeed, that will hopefully bode well for the future and there will be plenty of fans hoping that is the case – including some famous faces.

Here, then, we’re taking a look at some of their celebrity fans…

Jasper Carrott

Carrott is arguably Birmingham’s most recognisable supporter with him hailinh from the area and making no secret of his love for the club and his background.

He’s best-known for being a comedian but has also presented on TV, including show Goldenballs, and he has earned awards for his work over the years.

His achievements have seen him earn an OBE in 2003 and a BBC TV Personality of the Year Award, among other prizes, with him enjoying a successful and long-lasting career.

Adam Zindani

Considering Stereophonics are based in Wales, it’s perhaps a surprise to some that Zindani is a supporter of Eustace’s side.

However, he was born in Birmingham and that has seemingly resonated with him, with him sticking with the Blues ever since.

He joined the group in 2007 and has helped them release a number of hit records on the way – he’ll be hoping Blues have similar success in the years ahead.

David Harewood

Harewood is a hugely respected and recognisable actor that has starred in some of the biggest hits on TV in recent years.

He has also taken part in Soccer Aid, impressing in those games, highlighting his love for the sport.

Featuring in the Supergirl series and starring in Homeland, he is one of the better-known supporters of Birmingham.

