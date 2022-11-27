The celebrities that supposedly support Barnsley FC – Ever seen one at a game?

Suffering promotion from the Championship last time out, Barnsley will be striving to secure an immediate route back to the second tier during this League One campaign.

Now under Michael Duff’s stewardship, it remains to be seen how this season plays out for the Tykes, in what is an extremely competitive division.

Whilst we wait and see how Duff and Co. get on as this League One campaign progresses, here, we take a look at three celebrities who are supposedly Barnsley fans…

Darren Gough

One notable person who will be hoping that the Tykes can pave their way back to the Championship is Cricketer Darren Gough.

The 52-year-old was born in Barnsley and has been spotted at Oakwell on a number of occasions over the years.

Gough is England’s second-highest wicket-taker in one-day internationals, having amassed a total of 235 wickets, whilst he also managed 229 wickets in Test matches.

Since his playing career came to an end, Gough has been appearing on talkSPORT’s weekday afternoon drive-time show and co-presents with Adrian Durham.

Michael Parkinson

Born nearby in Cudworth, Michael Parkinson is another who is certainly a Barnsley fan.

A broadcaster, journalist and author, Parkinson presented his show ‘Parkinson’ from 1971 to 1982, before picking things up again from 1998 to 2007.

Parkinson was made a Knight Bachelor in 2008, while he was presented with a CBE in November 2000.

He is also a patron at Sydney-based cricket club Reg Bartley.

Dennis Priestley

One of the most successful Darts players from the 1990s and early 2000s, Dennis Priestley would have won a lot more if it was not for Phil Taylor.

Born locally in Mexborough, Priestley won the PDC World Championships in 1994, whilst he also won the Australian Masters and the British Matchplay.

Priestley supports both Barnsley and Manchester United and has been spotted at Oakwell a few times over the years.