“The ceiling is so high for him” – Report highlights potential fee should Fulham, West Ham agree deal: The verdict

An offer of £22 million could be enough for West Ham United to prize defender Tosin Adarabioyo away from Fulham in the summer, according to Claret and Hugh.

Football League World revealed exclusively yesterday that the Hammers remain keen on the centre-back and today an indication of what it could cost to sign him as emerged.

But would that be a fair fee?

Josh Cole

When you consider that English players tend to be sold for premium prices in today’s market, it could be argued that £22m is a fair fee for Adarabioyo.

For Fulham’s sake, they will be hoping to fend off interest for the defender in the summer window as he has produced some impressive performances this season.

In the 26 league games that he has appeared in during the current campaign, Adarabioyo has managed to win 3.3 aerial duels per fixture and has made 1.1 tackles and 3.8 clearances per match.

By replicating these defensive displays at a higher level in the future, the defender could potentially make considerable strides in terms of his development which will increase his valuation.

Charlie Gregory

I think that if West Ham are prepared to part with that much cash for the player in the summer, then it could be more than enough for a deal to get over the line.

He might be a mainstay in the Fulham team – and arguably one of their better players – but it’s still a lot of money to throw around for him and it is a sum that the Cottagers may have to consider.

They won’t want to lose him but if such high bids are thrown around, then they may have no choice. Fulham do have money and backing and would rather keep their better players but an eight-figure fee is a lot to turn down.

If Fulham get promoted though – which seems likely – then I wouldn’t be surprised to see them turn it down.

Billy Mulley

For me, Tosin Adarabioyo’s excellence has gone slightly under the radar this season.

When speaking about Fulham, it is easy to get caught up in the excitement of their attacking options and their final-third prowess, however, they have been defensively resolute and that has all stemmed from the wonderful partnership of Tim Ream and Tosin.

Tosin’s influence is detailed even further when looking into the number of goals conceded when he has been in the side (0.81 per game), compared to when he has been unavailable (1.25 per game).

The impressive defender has excellent technical ability and brings the ball out from the back very well, with his passing range, confidence and powerful nature, allowing the Whites to build attacks from the very back.

Defensively speaking, and as well as developing an excellent understanding next to Ream, Tosin is dominant in the air and is difficult to shrug off, proving himself against some of the division’s more physical forwards.

The young defender would be an excellent addition at West Ham and would undoubtedly slot in.

With 18 months on his existing deal, plus the option of an extra year, £22 million is a just figure for the defender’s services, as the ceiling is so high for him.