Highlights West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing former Reading defender Liam Moore.

West Brom need to strengthen their defence following the departures of Dara O'Shea and Kean Bryan.

Moore's experience in the Championship and knowledge of the Midlands could make him a good signing for West Brom, but they should only be looking to tie him down to a short-term deal.

Former Reading defender Liam Moore is wanted by Championship duo Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion, according to Football Transfers.

The same report has confirmed that the Baggies are on the prowl for more defenders - and that isn't a massive surprise considering they don't have a huge amount of depth at the back.

After losing Dara O'Shea, they need someone to come in and fill the void that the Irishman has created following his departure and Moore has seemingly been identified as a potential replacement.

What's the state of play in central defence at West Brom?

Martin Kelly still seems to be out of action at this point and that isn't ideal for an Albion side that need as many centre-back options as possible.

Not only is Kelly on the sidelines, but O'Shea and Kean Bryan have both left, although the latter's departure had to be expected considering he spent the vast majority of his time at The Hawthorns on the sidelines.

Unfortunately for West Brom, they haven't been able to bring in replacements, leaving Cedric Kipre, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi and Erik Pieters as their centre-back options along with Kelly when he returns.

Conceding four goals in two games, that just reinforces the need for them to bring in some fresh blood at the back.

Carlos Corberan may decide that he wants to play with a back three throughout the season and although Conor Townsend can play here, he is arguably needed at left wing-back.

Why could Liam Moore be a good signing for West Brom?

With the club in desperate need of central defenders, Moore could be an excellent player as someone who has already become accustomed to life in the Midlands from his time at Leicester City.

He also has a very decent amount of second-tier experience along with plenty of others in Albion's first team and that can only be a positive.

Because of the experience he has at this level, it shouldn't take him too long to settle in and that's ideal with the season already starting.

The fact he's a free agent is also good for the Baggies because their delicate financial situation has been well-documented - and they may not be able to spend too much despite the sale of O'Shea.

What stance should West Brom take on Liam Moore?

Moore has been out of action for much of the past 18 months, sustaining an injury during his loan spell during the early stages of 2022 and appearing on a football pitch just a couple of times since then.

Although he tried his best to get back to action, he made just three appearances for the Royals and they all came during the latter stages of the season.

In his third appearance, he limped out of the game and that was his final game for the Berkshire outfit, who missed his experience.

Judging from his Instagram stories, he seems to be recovering well and is now out on the grass, but it remains to be seen whether he will be able to stay fit for a long period of time.

Albion, in their financial situation, surely can't afford to offer him a big wage and shouldn't be looking to tie him down to a deal beyond January.

If Moore isn't prepared to accept a modest wage until the winter, Albion should be looking to move on to other targets, with the club able to utilise the loan market if they need to.