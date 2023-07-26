Highlights Harry Kane is likely to leave Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich would benefit greatly from his experience and abilities.

As the new season approaches, there are all indications that Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane will be leaving the Premier League side. At 29 years old, Kane is acknowledged as a major talent in world football. He has done superbly at Spurs, and has done the same with England. However, he doesn’t have the silverware to back his abilities for both club and country. Kane may not change much about his international titles, but he can make a big change for his fortunes as far as club football is involved. The striker almost joined Manchester City a few seasons ago, but was persuaded to stay on at Spurs and City have since moved on. It is hard to see how Spurs will convince him to stay on again. The standoff that is his contractual situation could leave new manager Ange Postecoglou in a tough situation as this is bound to disrupt his preseason planning. Meanwhile, the power is in Kane’s hands as far as this issue is concerned.

The manager is just one aspect of this whole conundrum. There is the case for the club, the German giants, and the player himself. The Spurs hierarchy has already indicated, or alluded to unwillingness to sell the player, and at least not to a direct rival, in the Premier League. This leaves the door for three scenarios; that Kane signs a new deal at Spurs, that in the refusal of a new deal, the club is forced to sell the player, or risk losing him for free next summer. In all scenarios, Bayern Munich will follow keenly as they know the quality of this player, for the short term, could help them bridge the post – Robert Lewandowski era. An already strong side, Bayern would definitely go a notch higher with the quality of Kane. Bayern’s gain will be Spurs’ loss. An actual depiction of how this will leave Spurs will be easily seen in previews, where you can take a look at the daily EPL predictions that Sportytrader’s team will provide in August to have more details about this.

Bayern Munich have already experimented the post-Lewandowski era with a signing from the Premier League. Sadio Mane made waves with his move from Liverpool though his time with the Bavarians so far has been curtailed by an injury that also made him miss the 2022 World Cup. As a result, Lewandowski’s absence was well blown out after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting finished as the team’s top scorer, with just 17 goals. This figure was the lowest in eight seasons; for the first time seeing the Bayern lead scorer failing to hit at least 40 goals in that period. It also explains why Bayern were easily evicted from the Champions League by Manchester City. This is clearly a team that could do with the experience and abilities brought by Harry Kane, though it could be argued a period of instability in the management was a contributing factor to Bayern’s lows. Kane finished just six goals below Erling Haaland in the Premier League, despite the differences in quality between the two sides. No matter how this pans out, the fact remains, Kane to Bayern will be a massive boost for both parties.

