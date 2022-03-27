The Cardiff City youngsters who will be eyeing a breakthrough season in 22/23

Cardiff have endured a mixed campaign after early playoff ambition was extinguished quickly after a poor run under Mick McCarthy.

That led to McCarthy’s departure, with Steve Morison stepping up from his Under 23s role before landing the Head Coach role permanently.

Cardiff supporters would have been forgiven for wondering where their club go from there having missed out on promotion over the last two seasons, but under Morison, there seems to be a long-term strategy in place.

With the reduction in parachute payments, Cardiff have had to rely on a number of youngsters this season, with Mark Harris, Isaak Davies, Rubin Colwill and Joel Bagan all stepping up comfortably into the first team.

However, there will be a mini-summer rebuild in the summer and Cardiff will more than likely be relying on their youngsters stepping up once again. With some already established in the first team, here we take a look at who the next cohort might be stepping into the first team.

Here’s who could be making the breakthrough at the Cardiff City Stadium during the 2022/23 campaign.

James Crole

18 year-old Crole has already performed well for the under-18s this season and has now stepped up to the under-23s.

He is quick and old-fashioned in the way he goes about his business. A typical number nine whereby he has a physical presence, but is a finisher as well.

He’s highly rated at the academy and could step up to support the first team next season.

Japhet Mpadi

Mpadi is the younger brother of Rabbi Matondo and is an exciting forward who can play anywhere across the front four. He has international honours with Wales and has been with the club since he was nine years old.

There has been interest in him from elsewhere, but should Cardiff decide to involve him next season, he may be persuaded to stay rather than follow in his brother’s foot steps.

Troy Perrett

Perrett is a central midfielder in the under-16s and at 16, next season may come too soon for him.

However, he’s a player who is highly rated Cardiff and has the ingredients in a central midfield Cardiff absolutely need next season. He’s athletic and dynamic in how he plays who is capable of scoring a goal.

Should Morison be unable to bring in new players, Perrett could get an opportunity to impress next season.