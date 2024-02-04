Highlights Cardiff City made five new signings in the final stages of the transfer window to address their squad's recent injury struggles.

Romaine Sawyers, who has struggled for game-time under Erol Bulut, could have potentially departed but remains at Cardiff.

Kion Etete, despite starting in Championship matches, did not secure a loan move and now faces competition from Famara Diedhiou as the third-choice striker.

Many Championship clubs were incredibly busy in the final stages of the January transfer window, but perhaps none more-so than Cardiff City, who added five fresh faces to a squad that has recently struggled with injuries.

Erol Bulut had previously expressed his frustration over a lack of confirmed deals for new signings a couple of weeks ago, but the Bluebirds boss will likely be happy at his new recruits, which started with the arrivals of Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips on loan with Granada striker Famara Diedhiou also coming in to add more experience up-front.

And there were no fewer than three arrivals in South Wales on February 1, with goalkeeper Ethan Horvath joining from Nottingham Forest on a permanent contract, Man City's young left-back Josh Wilson-Esbrand signing on loan and perhaps the most ambitious one being Celtic's Scotland international midfielder David Turnbull, who joined for £2 million.

With Bulut's squad now replenished, there is perhaps a bit of surprise that more players did not exit the Cardiff City Stadium, with Ebou Adams and Andy Rinomhota departing in the final few days - but which other players could have departed South Wales? Let's take a look...

Romaine Sawyers

A Championship stalwart for a number of years with Brentford and West Brom, as well as earning Premier League experience with the latter, Sawyers was a regular in matchday in the 2022-23 season in his first season at Cardiff, although he would not start every week under the club's three different managers.

Now 32 though, the St. Kitts & Nevis international has struggled for game-time under Erol Bulut, with just two Championship substitute appearances coming as of the end of January.

Darren Witcoop claimed there was a chance that Sawyers could have departed, and the addition of Turnbull to Bulut's squad would have kept him down the pecking order, but by the end of the window, the experienced playmaker was still on the books at City.

Perhaps Sawyers is happy to see his contract out in the Welsh capital, but he's not likely to see much action in that time.

Kion Etete

Even though he started five times in Championship action in December and January for Cardiff, there was perhaps a bit of a surprise that Etete didn't get a loan move to secure himself regular minutes.

The Bluebirds aren't blessed with a multitude of centre-forwards, but Etete hasn't exactly been scoring regularly this season, and after battling for a place up-front with Yakou Meite, he now has fresh competition in the more experienced Famara Diedhiou.

Kion Etete's Cardiff City Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 21 Average Minutes Per Game 34 Goals 2 xG (Expected Goals) 2.24 Assists 0 Shots Per Game 0.9 Big Chances Missed 2 Touches Per Game 14.8 Big Chances Created 0 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.3 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.5 Possession Lost Per Game 5.2 Stats Correct As Of January 31, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Etete is now likely going to be the third-choice striker in a lone striker system, so it may have been better for Cardiff to send him to a club for three months that would play him on a regular basis and where he could regain some goalscoring confidence.

Joel Colwill

Cardiff don't have just one Colwill on their books that is full of talent - they have two.

Attacking midfielder Rubin has made the breakthrough into the first-team in the last couple of years, and he has been joined around the first-team by 19-year-old brother Joel - also a midfielder.

The younger Colwill brother has appeared in three cup matches this season for the first-team and was in three Championship matchday squads in January, so Bulut clearly sees potential in him, but loan approaches were turned down for the teenager's services, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

With Turnbull arriving at Cardiff on deadline day, it's unlikely that Colwill will get any game-time this season, and he could have really benefitted from a few months at a lower league side to get some real minutes at a competitive level.