It's been a difficult start to the season for Cardiff City, and in the middle of the second international break of the season, the Bluebirds remain rooted to the foot of the table after winning just one game.

Despite signing a new deal in the summer, Erol Bulut was sacked in September and Omar Riza is currently the club's interim manager as they search for a new boss to steer them away from the relegation zone and up the Championship table.

While moving off the bottom of the table will be the priority for whoever's appointed, another pressing issue will be sorting out player contracts, with a number of key players set to depart on a free transfer this summer if nothing changes.

In total, the Bluebirds have a whopping 12 players set to leave in the summer, and this is who they are...

Jak Alnwick

Goalkeeper Jak Alnwick is set to leave in the summer of 2025 after signing a new deal in September 2023, and it remains to be seen whether the 31-year-old has a future in the Welsh capital.

He started the season as second choice behind Ethan Horvath, but has since become their number one after Horvath's difficult start to the campaign. He's made 40 appearances since joining the Bluebirds in 2022.

Jamilu Collins

Left-back Jamilu Collins joined the Bluebirds in the summer of 2022, and his time at Cardiff hasn't really gone as planned.

After just four league games, he was ruled out of the 2022/23 season with an ACL injury, and he's played just two Championship games this season as he's fallen down the pecking order.

In total, Collins has played just 43 games for Cardiff, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he was allowed to leave this summer - or even in January.

Dimitrios Goutas

Dimitrios Goutas was signed by Erol Bulut in the summer of 2023, and he enjoyed a stellar debut campaign, but was demoted to the bench earlier this season after the arrivals of Callum Chambers and Jasper Daland this summer.

However, he's come back into the team under Riza, and it's coincided with Cardiff starting to pick points up.

Bulut, the man who brought Goutas to the club, has departed, so it remains to be seen whether there'll be a future for him in Wales after the summer of 2025.

Andy Rinomhota

Andy Rinomhota signed a three-year deal with the Bluebirds in the summer of 2022, and despite seeing minimal game time last season, he seems to have come back into the fold under Riza.

The former Reading man has played the last three games, the same amount he played last season for Cardiff, and he could be set to feature more prominently this season. He's played 53 times in all competitions for City so far during his time in Wales.

Joe Ralls

Cardiff legend Joe Ralls is out of contract at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether this season will be the 30-year-old's last in the Welsh capital.

He's skippered the Bluebirds when he's been available this season, and he looks set to break the 400-appearance mark later this campaign, currently sitting on 393 games.

He penned a new one-year extension back in March until the summer of 2025, but it includes a further year being added based on appearances, so it'll be interesting to see if that threshold is met - having played seven times in the Championship so far, you would not bet against it.

Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey made an emotional return to the Bluebirds in the summer of 2023, but his time at Cardiff has been far from a success.

He's really struggled with injuries and has made just 17 appearances so far, meaning it would be a surprise if the club chose to renew his contract in the summer given his injury struggles, age and the expectation that he will be on a chunky salary.

Callum O'Dowda

Callum O'Dowda joined the Bluebirds in the summer of 2022, and despite some injury woes, he's still been an excellent addition with his versatility being very useful.

He's missed just one Championship game so far this season, taking his tally to 59 appearances for the club, and he's someone that Cardiff will presumably be keen to tie down to a new deal.

Anwar El Ghazi

Anwar El Ghazi signed a one-year deal with the Bluebirds in the summer, and while it's taken a little bit of time for him to get up to speed after a prolonged period away from the pitch, he looks like a good signing for Cardiff.

He's made seven appearances so far, and he registered an assist in the Bluebirds' 4-1 loss to Hull City, and there should be more to come from the Dutchman.

Yakou Meite

Yakou Meite joined the Bluebirds following Reading's relegation to League One in 2023, but he's struggled in front of goal at the Cardiff City Stadium.

In total, he's found the back of the net just twice in 44 appearances, and there wouldn't be too many supporters who'd be upset if he was allowed to leave the club in the summer.

Callum Robinson

This is Callum Robinson's third season at Cardiff City, and the Republic of Ireland international is back to his best after a difficult second season under Erol Bulut.

Callum Robinson's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) P G A Aston Villa 2013-16 5 0 0 Preston (Loan) 2014-15 28 7 4 Bristol City (Loan) 2015 7 1 0 Preston (Loan) 2016 15 2 0 Preston 2016-19 117 32 17 Sheffield United 2019-20 19 2 1 West Brom 2020-22 95 17 12 Cardiff City 2022- 55 12 8

He's the club's top goalscorer this season with two goals, taking his tally to 12 in 55 appearances since his move in the summer of 2022. If he continues his impressive start to the season, then there's no reason why he won't earn a new deal in the Welsh capital.

Kion Etete

Kion Etete is into his third season at Cardiff City, but he's never really lived up to expectations, struggling for regular goals.

The 22-year-old is yet to feature this season thanks to injury, and he's scored just nine goals in his 62 games for the club. With his contract up this summer, a fresh start elsewhere could do him the world of good.

Isaak Davies

Big things were expected from Isaak Davies after his loan spell at KV Kortrijk last season, but he suffered an injury in pre-season, meaning he's yet to make his competitive bow this season.

The 23-year-old is seen as having a big future at the Cardiff City Stadium, and he's someone that they'll desperately want to keep with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign.