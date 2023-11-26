Highlights Kevin McNaughton had a successful nine-year spell with Cardiff City, becoming a cult-hero among the fans.

The Scotsman joined the then Ninian Park outfit in 2006 on a free transfer from Aberdeen where he'd spent the entirety of his career up until that point. The versatile Scottish international quickly made a name for himself at the Bluebirds thanks to his ability to play across the back-line, and his tireless work rate and commitment made him a crucial part of a Cardiff side who found themselves in and around the play-offs throughout the majority of his Cardiff career.

McNaughton would leave Cardiff in the summer of 2015, enjoying a spell as a Premier League player during the 2013/14 season and solidifying his status as a cult-hero at the Cardiff City Stadium.

How did Kevin McNaughton perform for Cardiff City?

McNaughton, known as the Silver Fox thanks to his distinctive grey hair, made nearly 300 appearances for the Bluebirds over the course of a nine-year stay in the Welsh capital.

The Scot made his debut ahead of the 2006/07 campaign, where he'd go on to play 42 Championship games as the Bluebirds finished 13th in the league.

The following season would see McNaughton make another 42 appearances for the Bluebirds, 6 of which came in the FA Cup, where the Bluebirds reached the final against Portsmouth. Cardiff, who finished 12th in the Championship that season, beat Chasetown, Hereford United, Wolves, Middlesbrough and Barnsley to reach the final at Wembley. It wasn't to be for McNaughton and the Bluebirds as they were defeated 1-0 by Portsmouth to miss out on adding to their 1927 FA Cup final win.

McNaughton would make his 100th Cardiff appearance early on in the 2008/09 season in a game against Watford and would go on to make 44 appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds that season.

The following season, the defender struggled through injury for the majority of the first-half of the season. Despite this, he still made 26 appearances in all competitions, including a start in the Championship play-off final, which Cardiff lost to Blackpool.

McNaughton enjoyed a more fruitful 2010/11 campaign, playing 47 games in all competitions and winning the club's Player of the Year award as the club reached the play-offs yet again.

He captained the side at stages during the 2011/12 campaign when usual skipper Mark Hudson was injured and was part of the Cardiff side that took Liverpool to penalties during the 2012 League Cup final which the Bluebirds ultimately lost.

The 2012/13 campaign finally saw Cardiff promoted to the Premier League after many years of heartbreak and near misses. He started just over half of the side's fixtures as they were crowned Championship title winners. With his game time starting to dwindle in the Premier League, McNaughton signed for Bolton Wanderers on a short-term loan during the 2013/14 season. He did make 5 Premier League appearances in total during Cardiff's relegation campaign.

Cardiff returned to the Championship for the 2014/15 campaign, a season that proved to be McNaughton's last as a contracted player south Wales. He didn't quite have the fairytale farewell in the capital, spending the season on loan at Bolton yet again. He departed the club in the summer of 2015.

What has Kevin McNaughton done since leaving Cardiff?

McNaughton joined Wigan Athletic on his release from Cardiff, playing a bit-part role and departing after just one season. He then returned to his homeland of Scotland for the 2016/17 season with Inverness Caledonian Thistle. He struggled with injury during his time with Inverness and subsequently retired from professional football in 2017.

However, spells with Forfar Athletic and Kirriemuir Thistle followed, before moving into management.

McNaughton is currently manager of Scottish sixth tier side Dundee North End.