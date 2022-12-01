The Burnley player who has seen his market value drop by 75% – But why?

Burnley have enjoyed a brilliant start to life under Vincent Kompany as they lead the way in the Championship having played some exciting football in the opening months of the season.

Whilst it’s unfair to criticise Sean Dyche given the work he had done, which was mainly at a higher level, it’s hard not to see the massive contrast in the way the team play.

Many of the key components of Dyche’s Burnley have moved on, with new favourites emerging at Turf Moor.

However, one man who hasn’t been able to make his mark under the new regime is Ashley Westwood, as the midfielder remains out after suffering a serious ankle injury against West Ham back in April.

As a result, it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that he is ranked second in terms of the biggest percentage value drop in the Championship, as per Transfermarkt, with Westwood’s value going from £4m to £1m since January 1, which is a 75% decrease.

Firstly, the 32-year-old’s age means any rise in value is highly unlikely, and going from a Premier League player to a second tier one is also going to contribute. When you add in the fact that the former Aston Villa man hasn’t been able to play, it’s another factor.

Furthermore, a crucial aspect for this massive drop is his contract status.

Westwood is about to enter the final six months of his deal with the Clarets, which means he can leave on a free in the summer, so like all players in a similar situation, his value is sure to be low right now.

It’s hard to imagine that the midfielder is going to have a new contract on the table from Burnley given he hasn’t played for over six months, so Westwood will need to show his quality to Kompany in training and when any opportunities come his way.

But, no matter what happens over the next six months, all connected to Burnley will have very fond memories of a player who was integral to a hugely successful period on their history.

