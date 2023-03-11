The Burnley FC players whose futures at Turf Moor are uncertain

Burnley are enjoying something close to a dream season in the Championship and will look back fondly on dropping to the second tier when they step back up to the Premier League.

The Clarets conducted one of the best summer transfer windows the second tier has ever seen in the summer, without breaking the bank, however, not every single one of their pick-ups has gone on to be a resounding success.

Irrespective of how breathtakingly good the Clarets have been this term, they will need to freshen up areas of the squad to compete to the best of their ability in the second tier next season.

Some of these inadequacies may be addressed in adding strength in depth to the squad, but players who have not been first choice in the Championship this season, even with Vincent Kompany’s rotation policy, may be moved on to free up wages and create a healthier group competing for places.

Kompany has shown a great deal of respect to players already present in the Burnley squad when he arrived who have been valued contributors in years gone by, that chance could change significantly when Premier League status is on the line.

Here, we have taken a look at two Burnley players whose futures at Turf Moor are uncertain…

Samuel Bastien

Bastien has only started seven league games since arriving from Standard Liege in the summer.

Josh Cullen and Josh Brownhill’s relentlessly consistent performance level is part of the reason why he has struggled to become a regular starter, but it is unlikely that Bastien’s role is any different next season.

With two years left on his deal this summer, a loan move away could be the smartest option in protecting Bastien as an asset.

Hoping that his stock will rise while out on loan ahead of potentially selling him in the summer of 2024 when he would be about to enter the final year of his contract.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Denis Franchi will be viewed as a first team player after coming in from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Peacock-Farrell will enter the final year of his deal at Turf Moor next season and with sufficient cover in this position, while Arijanet Muric has enjoyed a strong first season at the club, an exit may be preferable for both parties.

The Northern Irishman would be an attractive commodity for a large number of second tier clubs.

Burnley may opt to keep him around as they look to adjust in the top flight, but a contract extension seems unlikely especially with him not completely suited to Kompany’s demanding style of play for goalkeepers.

Ashley Barnes

Barnes is closing in on ten years at Burnley and has become an important player at the top of the pitch in the last couple of months.

The 33-year-old does not naturally match up well with Kompany’s brand of football but has adapted his game to bring the best out of others at times this season.

Barnes’ contract is up at the end of the season but the Clarets may want to bring some previous Premier League experience up with them and that is something that he can provide.

Barnes confirmed to LancsLive earlier this month that he hopes to sit down with Kompany and discuss his future at some stage.

As an off-pitch influence as well as first team player, Barnes may be granted a one-year extension as the Clarets prioritise top-flight survival.