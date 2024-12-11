Things are ticking along nicely for Burnley where their promotion ambitions are concerned, but with the January transfer window on the horizon, their quest could either strengthen or take a substantial hit.

That's because they have several players nearing the end of their deals, so the dilemma for the Burnley board is: do they cash in now to claim a small chunk of cash, or lose them for free in the summer.

It would appear highly likely that most of the players set to leave upon the expiration of their deals will depart unless there's a drastic shift in mindset from the players involved.

At least two players set to leave at the end of the season are first team regulars who Burnley fans will want to ensure stay on beyond the end of the campaign.

There is one alternative solution that could see their departures confirmed even sooner, and that's if they decide to sign pre-contract agreements from January onwards, although this would have to be with a club outside of the country the player plies their trade due to FIFA ruling.

Here are some Burnley players who could explore that avenue...

Josh Brownhill

The most obvious answer to be exploring this route is Josh Brownhill, who has long since been linked with moves away from Turf Moor, and is widely expected to leave at the end of the season.

He could yet move in January, although that seems unlikely with Burnley pushing for promotion, so a summer switch seems to be the most likely option.

That could still be secured in January by Brownhill should he wish, and amid prior links to Trabzonspor, that's a situation that could well come to fruition if the Turkish side still hold an interest in Burnley's captain.

Brownhill has been with Burnley since January 2020 and is a club centurion, but regardless of what league Burnley are playing in next season, he looks set to depart.

Connor Roberts

Another key cog in Scott Parker's system, Connor Roberts looks a near-certainty to depart Turf Moor in the summer, despite the fact he's played the lion's share of games at right back for Burnley this season.

Roberts joined Burnley from Swansea City in the summer of 2021, and despite finding game time hard to come by at first amid a mysterious illness, he was able to resurrect his Clarets career.

He's been a key component to Parkers side's success this season, but it's no secret that at times the Welshman probably hasn't been happy at Burnley due to a lack of game-time over the years.

Whether he signs a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club remains to be seen, as he has a young family, but it's certainly something that is a possibility - at the age of 29 though, this could be his last chance to earn the best contract possible for his career.

Nathan Redmond

Another likely candidate to sign a pre-contract to seal a move away from Turf Moor is Nathan Redmond, who is no stranger to playing on the continent.

Nathan Redmond Besiktas record (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 28 6 6

Burnley signed Redmond on a free transfer after his Besiktas deal expired, and although they have an option to extend his deal for another year, it appears unlikely they'll extend the deal of someone who has been a bit-part player.

As such, leaving is a likely option, and after excelling in his brief time in Turkey, a return to foreign shores seems plausible if he wants to actually earn some minutes elsewhere.