While there's grave uncertainty on the pitch at Burnley - namely what division they'll be playing in next season - there's also question marks about which of their soon-to-be out of contract stars could yet decide to stay.

Burnley are doing their best on the pitch to try and persuade them players to stay as they find themselves in the thick of the automatic promotion race, although it remains to be seen whether the lure of potential Premier League football is enough to make some of their players sign back on.

The most concerning aspect for the Clarets is that at least two of the players set to depart in the summer are regular first team players, and after three successive summers of upheaval, Burnley will be keen to avoid another transition window.

Losing key players will undoubtedly force them down that road, but they still have time to try and persuade these five stars that their future lies at Turf Moor.

Josh Brownhill

Probably the most high-profile of Burnley's out of contract stars, much of the focus around staying or leaving currently falls on club captain Josh Brownhill.

Amid reported interest from Premier League clubs and Turkish side Trabzonspor, it seems highly unlikely that Brownhill will sign a new deal, particularly when only a club option to extend his contract sees him remain for this season.

Losing their club captain for free would be a crushing blow to the Clarets, particularly given he's been a first-team regular this season, but unless an unlikely solution can be found the coming months, that's a reality they have to face up to.

Connor Roberts

Another of Burnley's regular starters who's set to walk through the exit door in the summer is Connor Roberts.

The Welshman signed from Swansea City back in 2021 and has largely been the club's first choice right back when he's been available, but his time at Turf Moor looks to be coming to an end.

The Clarets have already begun their search for a successor, with Oliver Sonne believed to be the man who will replace Roberts when he leaves.

John Egan

John Egan only signed for Burnley in September after he was a free agent after leaving Sheffield United, but unless something drastic changes between now and May, he'll be a free agent once again.

The Republic of Ireland international signed a deal that runs until the end of the season, but extending his deal beyond then seems unlikely.

John Egan's International career (Transfermarkt) Appearances Minutes played Goals Assists Yellow cards 36 2989 3 0 5

Burnley are well-stacked with option at centre back, with the likes of Maxime Esteve, CJ Egan-Riley, Hjalmar Ekdal and Joe Worrall to choose from, while Jordan Beyer will also return at some point in the future.

Nathan Redmond

The lesser-spotted Nathan Redmond has struggled to make any meaningful impact at Turf Moor, and while that owes partially to injury, even when he has played, he hasn't been at the desired level.

He's largely been a bit-part player since signing for the club in July 2023, and amid loan links to Birmingham City in January, it's hard to see him staying.

The club do have an option to extend his deal by another year, but that seems a highly improbable scenario.

Jay Rodriguez

The impending departure of Jay Rodriguez will probably be the one which stings Burnley fans the most given he's a hometown boy who represents every single fan in the stands.

Rodriguez was set to depart at the end of last season but ended up signing a new deal after the season finished.

It's unlikely the 35-year-old will get another deal this time around as he looks set to bring the curtain down on a glittering Burnley career.