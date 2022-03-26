The Bristol City youngsters who will be eyeing a breakthrough season in 22/23

The emergence and development of some of their up-and-coming stars has been the clear positive in what has been a fairly frustrating season for Bristol City.

Alex Scott has cemented himself as one of the most exciting teenagers in the Championship while Antoine Semenyo has taken his game to a new level and Han-Noah Massengo continues to impress.

With limited spending power, the academy is so important to the Robins and their hopes for the future.

Scott, Semenyo and Massengo have caught the headlines in 2021/22 but which young players will be eyeing a Robins breakthrough next term?

Tommy Conway has to be near the top of the list.

The 19-year-old has been on the fringes of Nigel Pearson’s first team squad this season but with the likes of Semenyo and Andi Weimann firing, a run in the side hasn’t been a possibility.

Conway has been in fantastic form in front of goal for the U23s, however, and a strong pre-season could see him rise up the pecking order at Ashton Gate.

Sam Bell should be a familiar face to Robins supporters by now and is clearly a player that Pearson rates – having featured four times this term.

But the wide player is yet to really establish himself at first-team level and will be hoping to do next term.

Another that has been impressing for the age-group sides of late is midfielder Josh Owers.

Owers has travelled with the senior side on matchdays multiple times this season and was named on the bench against West Bromwich Albion.

With exits for Tyreeq Bakinson and Kasey Palmer seeming likely and the likes of Matty James, Joe Williams, and Andy King battling fitness issues throughout the season, the 20-year-old may feel next season could be his chance to stake a claim in the senior side.

Right-back has been a problem position for the Robins this season, with George Tanner’s injury meaning that left-back Jay Dasilva has been forced to play there.

There are rumours of a summer move for Forest Green Rovers defender Kane Wilson but 19-year-old Zac Bell could be another option that is considered.

He’s looked the real deal in that position for the U23s while with Danny Simpson gone and Zak Vyner’s future unclear, Bell will be hungry to prove what he can do to Pearson.