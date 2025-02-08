Bristol City have gained a reputation as something a selling club, with numerous players having been purchased at a low cost before being sold on for significant sums in recent years.

The Robins collected £9 million for Josh Brownhill from Burnley back in 2020 and have sold the likes of Jonathan Kodjia, Adam Webster and Jonathan Kodjia, along with academy products in Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Antoine Semenyo and Lloyd Kelly, for eight-figure fees in the last decade, representing strong player recruitment and development and strong negotiating skills to boot.

Bournemouth winger Semenyo, who is now valued at a reported £50 million amid interest from leading domestic clubs, is the most recent significant export from Ashton Gate, having left the club for the south coast three years ago.

Liam Manning's side could be looking to make yet another exponential profit from their conveyor belt and that could come in the form of Anis Mehmeti, who has starred this season to enjoy stunning growth in his market value.

Anis Mehmeti's market value has increased by 260% since joining Bristol City

Football League World consulted renowned site Transfermarkt to gauge the biggest growth in a single player's market value at Bristol City since making their debut.

While Cameron Pring's market value has increased the most overall, we believe City will eventually collect a higher fee for Mehmeti, who represents a more interesting selection given he was signed from Wycombe Wanderers just over two years ago as opposed to being yet another product of the club's impressive academy system.

Mehmeti made his debut for City as a second-half substitute in a 1-0 victory over Norwich City on 11 February 2023. At that point, Transfermarkt claims the Albanian had a market value of just €500,000 (£416,000).

Of course, the caveat to that is it's reported the Robins paid £1 million to prize Mehmeti away from the Chairboys. Even though Transfermarkt's valuation of Mehmeti at that stage may not quite match up to his actual worth and the corresponding fee which City shelled out, it's clear his value has grown ever since.

Now, Transfermarkt states his value to be €1.8 million (£1.5 million). This equates to an approximate market value growth of 260%, as per Transfermarkt figures.

That shows mightily-impressive growth, proving just how well the Robins did to acquire his services in the first place, and how much Mehmeti has kicked on since joining the club.

Bristol City will collect a big transfer fee for Anis Mehmeti

There is some discourse to be had about Transfermarkt's listed market figures and how exactly they marry up to the reality. Bristol City would be mad to consider offers of £1.5 million for Mehmeti, one would imagine, and they will surely profit much more handsomely if and when he does leave for pastures new.

Mehmeti's value could be lowered somewhat by the fact his contract is currently set to expire next summer, but his inspired form this time out after a year-and-a-half acclimation process towards consistency in the Championship should still keep it rather high.

The 23-year-old has been one of the best wingers in the Championship this season, scoring nine goals from 28 league appearances.

Anis Mehmeti's Bristol City stats by season via FotMob, as of February 7 Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 15 1 1 2023/24 38 4 1 2024/25 30 9 1

Mehmeti has been much more consistent and has added an all-important final ball to supplement his tricky one-v-one quality which has always underpinned his game. A three-cap international with Albania, Mehmeti's value is sure to increase further over the coming weeks and months if he continues his form.

His actual value remains unclear - only the Robins will truly know that - but from the figures available on Transfermarkt, we can see just how much it has increased.