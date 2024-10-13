Bristol City have had a decent amount of stability under Steve Lansdown since he became club chairman in 2002.

Considering the ownership issues that some other clubs in the EFL have faced in the past and present, the Robins' fans will be grateful that they currently have Lansdown in charge.

That doesn't mean that the Lansdown family haven't received criticism in the past, with Jon Lansdown, Brian Tinnion and Liam Manning all being subject to social media criticism in recent times.

The latter has come under fire for some underwhelming results - and it will be interesting to see whether he can make his time at Ashton Gate a success following his controversial move from Oxford United.

In terms of what's happened off the pitch, some wise decisions have been made in recent years, with the club's actions ensuring that they received sizeable fees from the sales of Antoine Semenyo and Alex Scott.

They need to clarify the future of current first-teamers who currently see their deals expire in 2025 though.

Below, we list the players who are set to leave Ashton Gate in 2025 unless they have their deals extended.

Stefan Bajic

Stefan Bajic has barely played for the Robins at a senior level - but he is still young enough to make vast improvements to his game and overtake Max O'Leary in the pecking order.

O'Leary hasn't enjoyed the best start to the campaign and he cost his team a goal at Blackburn Rovers, which could give Bajic the chance to impress at some point.

However, the player may be reluctant to put pen to paper on another deal if he doesn't secure more game time under his belt in the coming months.

He needs to be playing football to aid his development, and that looks likely to be away from Ashton Gate.

Lewis Thomas

Lewis Thomas is another goalkeeper who may not win much game time between now and the end of the season.

He could potentially remain a third or fourth-choice option between the sticks at Ashton Gate - and that's why the possibility of him staying put can't be ruled out.

Despite securing some loan moves away from the club in recent years, the amount of game time he's currently getting isn't sufficient, and it may benefit all parties if he moves on next summer.

Kal Naismith

Kal Naismith may be ruing his decision to make the move from Luton Town back in 2022.

Before his move to Bristol, he was a key figure in a thriving Hatters side that were clearly on the up.

But he made the controversial decision to move to Ashton Gate - and it hasn't really worked out for him - with the Robins failing to make meaningful progress in recent years.

This season, he has spent a decent chunk of his time on the bench, and you have to wonder whether next summer will be the end of the road for him at the club.

Ayman Benarous

Ayman Benarous showed real promise when he burst onto the scene, but injury issues - particularly pertaining to his knees - have been a real setback in his career.

Every City fan will want him to get fit, stay fit and show why he was so highly rated, but many believe he won't be able to stay off the sidelines for very long.

At 21, he shouldn't give up and retire anytime soon, because he still has plenty of time to recover and kickstart his career.

The midfielder is currently out with a hamstring injury - whether he can kickstart his career at Ashton Gate remains to be seen.

Mark Sykes (one-year option)

Mark Sykes is a useful wide player to have at this level, even though he hasn't started every game recently.

He needs to improve his goals and assists record if he wants to give himself the best chance of earning a long-term extension, but he remains an important part of the Robins' plans.

With this in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if the club activated the winger's extension option at the end of this term, even with Yu Hirakawa potentially set to join permanently next year.

The extension option would keep ex-Oxford man Sykes in Bristol for another year.

Nahki Wells

Nakhi Wells is continuing to have an impact for the Robins, scoring at a decent rate last season and also grabbing the winning goal against Oxford last month.

Nahki Wells' 2023/24 campaign at Bristol City (All competitions) Appearances 41 Goals 8 Assists 1

Considering the forward is 34, and the fact they have the likes of Sinclair Armstrong and Fally Mayulu at their disposal now, the club may be reluctant to extend his contract beyond 2025.

But if he can continue to perform, he should earn an extension.

The Bermuda international has been a decent servant for City - and it will be interesting to see how much of an impact he can make in the coming months.