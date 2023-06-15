Every summer our Twitter feeds our flooded with the newest youngster a League Two club has signed on loan from the Premier League, destined to carry them to triumphs in a year’s time.

So, for every fourth-tier fan, manager, owner or recruitment scout, we present to you… Teddy Jenks.

Over the past season, Jenks quickly developed as a reliable League Two outfit for Crawley Town on loan from Brighton. In his first senior campaign in English football, the 21-year-old made 21 appearances for the Reds, scored once, and slotted into his sitting role perfectly.

Jenks was often accompanied by Jack Powell in central midfield for Crawley, who he often communicated well with. In attack, he was able to progress the ball forward quickly, but also had the crucial awareness of when to instead retain possession, with a safe ball to a free defender.

Often, the former England youth international acted as a barrier for his centre-backs. If opponents wanted to break the line with a deadly pass, they’d have to get through him first. Out of possession, Jenks impressed every one of Crawley’s five different managers (including interims) last season with a great work rate and fantastic engine.

Against Salford City, in new manager Scott Lindsey’s first game in charge, Jenks shone for the Reds. As February approached, Crawley hadn’t won since the start of December, and the fans’ outrage continued to circulate a dire situation on and off the field.

Despite the pressure though, Jenks cut apart the League Two play-off chasers with ease, playing key passes in the build-up to winning two corners, from which Crawley scored twice. In the second-half, a cross found its way to Jenks on the edge of the box with five Salford players in front of him. Jenks hadn’t scored all season, but a first touch to the right followed by drop of the shoulder sent the on-rushing Ryan Watson flying, allowing heaps of space to his left which he gladly took advantage of, curling a shot into the bottom-left corner.

Rising through the ranks at Brighton

As a teenager, Jenks captained England’s under 15s and 16s sides and signed a pro contract with the Seagulls at 16, still a schoolboy. Later that year, The Guardian named him in their top 20 best young talents at Premier League clubs, alongside the likes of Bukayo Saka and Fabio Carvalho.

In 2019, Jenks made his senior debut for Brighton against Aston Villa in the EFL Cup. Graham Potter opted to give seven senior debuts due to injuries, against a strong line-up from the visitors. Despite a 3-1 loss, 17-year-old Jenks put on a brave performance for the Amex. The following year, Jenks then featured off the bench away to Preston in the EFL Cup, winning 2-0.

For the 2021/22 season, Jenks joined Aberdeen on loan and made 24 appearances, scoring twice. In the process, he helped the Dons progress into the Europa Conference League main draw and converted a late winner away at St Johnstone.

Why he's the perfect fit for Wrexham or Notts County

At such a young age, and the versatility he showed across last season, after a few games Jenks would be able to adapt to most systems in League Two.

For Wrexham and Notts County, a player like Jenks could offer valuable squad depth coming into a new division.

nstead of signing someone who’s been stuck around the division for years, why not take a gamble on one of the hottest prospects coming from the Premier League? Whilst Jenks may only be available for a loan currently, with Brighton’s success and midfield competition, the youngster could be persuaded by the prospect of climbing the divisions with some of the country’s biggest clubs.

Whilst clubs like Bradford and Salford, who’re desperate for League Two promotion, adding a graduate straight from one of the hottest clubs in world football right now may be the innovation they need. Bring in some new ideas and fresh legs coupled with League Two experience.

A bright future lies ahead of Jenks, but a hamstring injury did rule him out of last season from February.

However, with the facilities and team at Brighton, the midfielder stands a strong chance of making a return some point this year. If League Two clubs aren’t ready, they could miss out on a fantastic prospect.