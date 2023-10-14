Highlights The Brentford side that secured promotion in 2014 has seen players move on to various clubs, including Reading, Coventry City, Millwall, Everton, Dorking Wanderers, and Farsley Celtic.

Alan Judge, who suffered a knee injury, is currently without a club but undergoing rehabilitation at Colchester United.

Jonathan Douglas is now playing for Richmond & Kew in the Southern Amateur Football League after three years out of football.

They now find themselves challenging for Europe in the Premier League with one of the best football models in the game, but it was only in 2013/14 when Brentford ended their 21-year absence from the Championship.

We’ve looked back at the Brentford side that beat Preston 1-0 in April 2014, securing promotion to the Championship, and dived into where they are now and what they are up to.

David Button - Reading FC

Goalkeeper David Button joined in 2013 from Charlton. He went on to play 134 times for Brentford.

Button is now back in League One with Reading.

Alan McCormack - Heybridge Swifts (Assistant Manager)

Another player who joined in 2013, Alan McCormack, played 99 times for Brentford before leaving for Luton Town.

He’s now assistant manager at Heybridge Swifts. McCormack came out of retirement last season when the club were struggling for players.

Jake Bidwell - Coventry City

Defender Jake Bidwell made his loan spell at Brentford permanent in 2013. He went on to play 126 games for the club.

Bidwell now plays in the Championship for Coventry City.

George Saville - Millwall

George Saville was on loan from Chelsea and impressed throughout the season.

Saville is now in his second spell at Millwall, after initially playing for the club between 2017 and 2019.

James Tarkowski - Everton

James Tarkowski is an established Premier League player, as well as an England international. He joined Brentford in January 2014 and helped them seal promotion.

After a long spell with Burnley, Tarkowski’s now a crucial part of the Everton team.

Tony Craig - Dorking Wanderers

Tony Craig played over 100 times for Brentford before leaving to go back to Millwall.

After impressing on loan last season, he’s now with Dorking Wanderers in the National League.

Alan Judge - Without a club

Alan Judge was initially on loan after joining in January 2014 from Blackburn Rovers. He signed permanently that summer.

He was last with Colchester United but suffered a triple rupture in his knee. Judge was released by Colchester but is at the club undergoing rehabilitation.

Jonathan Douglas - Richmond & Kew

Midfielder Jonathan Douglas had been a crucial member of the squad even before this season. He made 169 appearances for the London club.

Douglas now plays for Richmond & Kew in the Southern Amateur Football League, who he joined in 2020 after three years out of football.

Clayton Donaldson - Farsley Celtic

Clayton Donaldson finished the season as Brentford’s top scorer with 17 League One goals.

After working his way around several Football League clubs, the 39-year-old is now with Farsley Celtic in the National League North.

Stuart Dallas - Leeds United

Northern Ireland midfielder Stuart Dallas joined from Crusaders in 2012, going on to make 63 appearances.

He’s now with Leeds United in the Championship but enjoyed several years in the Premier League.

Marcello Trotta - Without a club

Marcello Trotta led the line in this game, as his second loan spell came to an end. He scored 13 goals in 37 games in the 2013/14 season.

Trotta left England in 2014, returning to Italy. His last club was Avellino in Italy’s Serie C.