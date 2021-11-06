Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘The break he needed’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to player’s landmark moment at Blackburn

Published

19 mins ago

on

Sheffield United fans have been waiting for 34 league fixtures to see Rhian Brewster score his first goal for the club, but have been treated to a landmark moment for the 21-year-old this afternoon. 

Brewster, who is the Blades’ record signing, has struggled at Bramall Lane, as the club slipped from the Premier League into the Championship.

Despite that, Slavisa Jokanovic has handed Brewster two consecutive starts in the Championship, against Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers.

And, today, as Sheffield United face Rovers, Brewster has rewarded that faith with a goal after only two minutes at Ewood Park via a crisp volley following good work from Billy Sharp.

That’s his first league goal for the Blades and, naturally, a moment that supporters have been waiting some time for since the club splashed £23.5m on Brewster.

There was a touch of sarcasm in some responses, but there were plenty of fans buzzing for Jokanovic’s No.7.

We take a look at the reaction of those ecstatic Sheffield United supporters here:


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

Article title: 'The break he needed' – Many Sheffield United fans react to player's landmark moment at Blackburn

