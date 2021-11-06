‘The break he needed’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to player’s landmark moment at Blackburn

Sheffield United fans have been waiting for 34 league fixtures to see Rhian Brewster score his first goal for the club, but have been treated to a landmark moment for the 21-year-old this afternoon.

Brewster, who is the Blades’ record signing, has struggled at Bramall Lane, as the club slipped from the Premier League into the Championship.

Despite that, Slavisa Jokanovic has handed Brewster two consecutive starts in the Championship, against Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers.

And, today, as Sheffield United face Rovers, Brewster has rewarded that faith with a goal after only two minutes at Ewood Park via a crisp volley following good work from Billy Sharp.

That’s his first league goal for the Blades and, naturally, a moment that supporters have been waiting some time for since the club splashed £23.5m on Brewster.

There was a touch of sarcasm in some responses, but there were plenty of fans buzzing for Jokanovic’s No.7.

We take a look at the reaction of those ecstatic Sheffield United supporters here:

This graphic just been sat waiting to be used — Ben Moore⚔️ (@benji_moore1) November 6, 2021

This is it. This is the tweet ❤️ — CJ (@CalumJohn7) November 6, 2021

Fantastic…. the break he needed 👍😎⚔️⚔️ — Martin Hodder (@blueportaluk) November 6, 2021

so happy for him he needed that — Harry wilson (@harry_wilson10) November 6, 2021

YES GET IN! — Seff (@garliclover123) November 6, 2021

GET IN BREWWWWWWWW — Kass (@kassW1998) November 6, 2021

GET IN, BEEN WAITING FOR THIS FOR SO LONG — Matt (@Matt__SUFC) November 6, 2021